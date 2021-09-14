How to turn on speed limit warnings in Google Maps





This is a step-by-step guide to turning on speed limit warnings in Google Maps.

When you are in a vehicle on the road, the speed limit function of Google Maps will warn you when you exceed the speed limit. The user will be warned by this feature and will be prompted to check the speed of their car via the speedometer. You can’t rely entirely on the speedometer.

Therefore, Google Maps supports this feature for informational purposes. The speed limit is displayed in the lower left corner of the screen, so you’ll see your estimated time of arrival (ETA) and additional information when you move.

Speed ​​limits indicate travel time, ETA, remaining kilometers, and options to stop navigation and guide the entire route.

Google Maps invented the on-screen speedometer in 2019 and was available in Asia, Europe, South America, the United Kingdom and the United States. Since then, it has become available in other parts of the world. If available in your area, you can review and activate the following steps.

Here’s how to enable speed limits on Google Maps on Android:

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your Android device.

Step 2: Select your profile picture in the upper right corner.

Step 3:[設定]Select and scroll down to the navigation settings.

Step 4: You can turn the speed limit button on and off.

Step 5: If you exceed the speed limit, Google Maps will automatically notify you.

