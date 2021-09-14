Office of Research and Innovations Research Development Fall Series Starts September 22nd | VTx





In its second year, the R & D series is designed to help researchers identify international research partners, solve complex problems through convergent research, and understand the value of team science from a federal agency perspective. Focus on the topic.

“The continuation of the R & D series provides important support for the Virginia Tech research community,” said Dan Sui, Virginia Tech’s Vice President of Research and Innovation. Learn how to expand their research portfolio for success and by collaborating across diverse disciplines.

In January 2021, the Office for Research and Innovation launched a research and development series to help faculty members travel to expand their research, creativity, and innovation portfolio scope and influence. This webinar series is an event that focuses on various aspects of sponsored research, from sponsor-specific perspectives to how to collaborate with partners, answering the researcher’s biggest questions and enlightening them at every stage of their career. To do.

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has held the series in virtual form. This year’s series of events will be held in a hybrid format with both face-to-face and zoom options. The topics in the series are aimed at researchers, but you can also participate in the broad community of Virginia Tech. A record of previous events can be found here. For more information and a list of events focused on future research, please visit our Events and Programs page.

R & D Series: Identifying International Research Partners

September 22, 2021 | 10:30 am-noon

Researchers are invited to learn about opportunities to advance research and scholarships through partnerships with international collaborators. Panelists will discuss existing programs and resources to identify international research partners, connect, share experiences and advice for building relationships, and support the efforts of researchers. After the panel discussion, a question and answer session will be held. Panelist Guru Ghosh, Vice President of Outreach and International Affairs. Brady Deaton, Interim Executive Director of the Center for International Studies, Education and Development. Kathy Alexander, Professor William E. Raybury of the University of Natural Resources and the Environment. Jean Monnet, Dean of the Faculty of Political Science and Dean of the Department of International Studies, Faculty of International Studies, Janice Stibactis. John Tarerico, Director of the Department of Export Safety Research and Compliance and Head of Facility Security, shares his experience and advice in identifying, connecting and developing relationships with international research partners.

Details and registration >>>

R & D series: Solving complex problems through convergence research

October 7, 2021 | 1: 30-3 pm

Growing Convergence Research at the National Science Foundation (NSF) was identified in 2016 as one of the 10 major ideas for future NSF investment. Convergence research is a means of solving difficult research problems, especially complex ones that focus on social needs. This involves integrating knowledge, methods and expertise from different disciplines to form a new framework for facilitating scientific discovery and innovation. At this event, Doug Maughan, head of the National Science Foundations Convergence Accelerator Office, will share how the NSF helps researchers tackle compelling issues by integrating knowledge across disciplines. Questions and answers follow after the discussion.

Details and registration >>>

R & D series: Team Science

November 2, 2021 | 3-4:30 pm

Today, modern research methods are becoming more specialized, world problems are more complex, and people from diverse backgrounds and disciplines need to come together in the form of team science. At this event, researchers are invited to learn how to succeed in the new landscape of team science. True collaboration requires co-ownership and co-responsibility. Michelle Bennett, director of the National Cancer Institute’s Research Strategy Center and an internationally recognized expert in team science, learned about her high-performance, highly integrated research team. Share that and how to succeed in a collaborative environment. After that, a question and answer session will be held.

Details and registration >>>

Related Links:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/09/research-research-development-fall-series-2021.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos