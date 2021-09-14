Added Range Topping Citroen C5 Aircross Black Edition to SUV lineup





The trim level of the new top spec Citroën C5 Aircross Black Edition has been revealed by the French brand. Prices start at 36,850 and delivery is scheduled to begin in October this year.

Citroën says the new Black Edition reflects the demand for Shine Plus Trim, the base of the Black Edition, adding additional equipment and a unique look to the top of the C5 Aircross hybrid lineup. The new Black Edition model is only available in the Citroens plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This new top-spec trim level comes with unique styling details such as the Perla Nera Black roof and door mirrors and 19-inch Black Art alloy wheels. Inside, the C5 comes standard with an opening panoramic sunroof with sunroofs and Citroen Advanced Comfort seats trimmed with Urban Black Alcantara.

Other devices include an 8-inch touch screen with Citroen connect Nav, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The interior also features three independent slides, reclining and foldable rear seats, all of the same width for added practicality. The C5 Aircloth also offers 460-600 liters of luggage space.

Citroën also brings ease-of-use features to the C5 Aircross Black Edition, including electric tailgates with hands-free access, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, reverse cameras, power fold door mirrors, keyless entry and start. It is installed. The French company Safety Plus pack is also standard equipment and includes advanced active safety brakes with blind spot monitoring, video and radar assistance.

It also includes the Citrix Highway Driver Assist, which regulates vehicle speed and approach to vehicles in front, vehicle positioning assistance in the lane, and Advanced Comfort Suspension.

The Black Edition trim is equipped with the Citroën plug-in hybrid powertrain only. In short, the PureTech 180 1.6 liter turbo petrol engine is combined with an electric motor totaling 222bhp. Both power the front wheels via an e-EAT 88-speed automatic gearbox dedicated to the Citroen hybrid.

In electric mode, thanks to the 13.2kWh battery, the C5 Aircross Black Edition can travel up to 34 miles on a single charge. The Aircross SUV Hybrid also features a 7.4kW in-vehicle charger, delivering less than two hours of charging time from your home wall box.

Click here for a detailed review of the Citroen C5 Aircross …

