Android 12 for Samsung Galaxy S21: Hands-on and how to get it





Apple isn’t the only major phone maker with big news today. Samsung has rolled out Android 12 Beta to Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra phones. This brings a lot of new features. Especially for those who read a lot of my work, there is eSIM support.

This version of Android 12, which Samsung calls “One UI 4”, doesn’t have all the features Google promised in the announcement of Android 12. Most importantly, Samsung isn’t using the “Material You” interface that Google is teasing for Pixel 6 smartphones. Samsung is very proud of its unique set of screens, icons and widgets. It’s updating them, but they’re all Samsung.

I got an update this morning. There are new features that affect many aspects of the S21 experience, as shown below. At the moment, I really like the media search in the Messages app and the way the camera displays the zoom level as a number instead of a small photo of a tree. With many new widget options, the Privacy Dashboard now lets you see which apps have requested which permissions in the last 7 days.

Downloading a beta OS is a risk — back up your data! — But this upgrade looks like it’s worth it.

How do I get the Android 12 (One UI 4) update?

Access the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S21 family phone.[特典]Tap. Then scroll to the bottom. A panel called “One UI Beta Program” is displayed. Tap it to sign up for beta. Wait about 15 minutes. next,[設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]>[ダウンロードしてインストール]Go to. The software must be installable.

Not all US S21 users are watching the update, according to some posts on Samsung member forums. It is more likely to appear when using the T-Mobile or unlock model than when using the Verizon or AT & T model.

Does Android 12 Update Enable eSIM?

Yes, it is. With the unlocked S21 Ultra, the update enables the eSIM feature and allows you to install a second service plan. However, it’s not as easy to use as an iPhone or iPad that simply selects a new carrier from the list. This S21 requires you to get the QR code from the secondary carrier and scan it.

Is Android 12 Buggy?

Yes. In the first 10 minutes of use, I’ve already frozen the Messages app. That’s not bad. It was okay to reboot. However, if you prioritize 100% stability, don’t download it.

What are the Android 12 (One UI 4) Release Notes?

The new software version is full of improvements. Here’s what the release notes bring and some of my own screenshots.

Home screen lock screen

From the lock screen, you can now change the audio output to another device, such as headphones or speakers. Customized controls are also available depending on the music app you are using.

With the new voice recorder widget for lock screen, you can record voice memos without unlocking your phone.

The calendar widget displays a monthly calendar to help you track events from your lock screen.

Always-on quick panel

Manage your notifications more comfortably with our enhanced layout and integrated sections for alerts and silent notifications.

The large brightness bar on the quick panel makes it easy to see and adjust.

Dark mode

Wallpapers, icons and illustrations will automatically darken to provide a more consistent look and more comfortable eyes.

Charging effect Samsung keyboard

With the touch of a button, you can access emojis, GIFs and stickers directly from your keyboard. Self-expression is just a tap.

Want to express something new? You can combine the two emojis and then add animations to really convey your feelings.

You can download new animation stickers.

Keep your grammar and spelling right with the new Writing Assistant with Grammarly (English only).

Tip sharing

Customize the list of apps displayed in the sharing panel to reduce clutter, and scroll left and right to quickly access the list of apps and users.

If you try to share a photo that is out of focus, has problems with framing, etc., you will get suggestions for fixing the photo so that it always looks the best.

camera

Camera UI layout

Enjoy a simpler and clearer layout with a preview that shows only the information you need. The Scene Optimizer button only appears in photo mode when you are in a dark place or when you are scanning a document.

The portrait and night mode settings are now more intuitive.

Lens and Zoom: Check the zoom level of the lens icon for ease of zooming, even in modes that only support one lens.

Video that doesn’t miss a moment: Recording now starts immediately after tapping, not when you release the record button. In photo mode, press and hold the shutter button to start recording the video. You can drag your finger to the lock icon to continue recording without holding down the button.

Single Take: Add time when recording in a single take so you don’t miss an important moment. After recording, the content selection menu has been improved to make it easier to select the perfect shot.

Pro Mode: The settings have been reorganized for a cleaner look. When the grid lines are on, the horizontal level indicator helps to align the perfect shot.

Enhanced scanning capabilities: After scanning a document, you can zoom in and make minor edits. When scanning a QR code, you can choose from several options depending on the type of QR code.

gallery

The story now has a video preview on the cover and a highlight video inside. You can also see where each photo of the story was taken on the map.

More options are available for sorting albums with lots of photos.

When you open an album, the album cover is now displayed at the top of the screen.

Improved search suggestions to help you find photos and videos. Recent searches have also been proposed.

Remastered images can be reverted to their original version at any time after saving.

You can now edit the date, time, and location where your photos and videos were taken.

Photo and video editor

Add fun emojis and stickers to your photos and videos.

Combine multiple images and videos from the gallery to create a video collage.

New light balance options make it easier to edit photo tones.

The highlight reel editor has also been enhanced to give you more control.

You can always revert your edited video to its original version, even after you save it.

Cut faces, pets, buildings, and other objects from your photo and paste them into another object.

AR Emoji

Use AR emoji as a profile picture for your contacts and Samsung account. Choose from over 10 poses or create your own expression.

A new AR emoji sticker that shows only the face has been added. Decorate your photos and share them with your friends for fun.

Create cool dance videos with AR emoji. Choose a template from 10 different categories such as # Fun, # Cute, # Party.

Create unique outfits for AR emoji using your own drawings.

Multitasking

Pin the window options menu to the top of the pop-up window for easy access.

You can easily resize the picture-in-picture window with pinch zoom.

Keeps the current app visible while using the Edges panel. Blurring has been removed so that you can see more at once.

Configuration

With the new Safety and Emergency Menu, you can manage your emergency contacts and safety information all in one place.

With improved search capabilities, you can find the settings you need, when you need them. Depending on what you are searching for, you will see suggestions for related features.

Digital well-being clock calendar

With the new calendar layout, you can add events right away. You can also use the improved search feature to find events more easily.

The new home screen widget shows a monthly calendar with today’s events.

Create a shared calendar and invite other Galaxy users.

message

Photos, videos, web links, and other content are now displayed in the search results of the Messages app.

My file

The search function has been improved. Even if you make a typo, you can still find the file you are looking for.

To make it easier to find recently used files[最近使用したファイル]The area has been expanded.

Samsung internet

Enter text in the address bar to see more search suggestions. The results will be displayed in a completely new design.

The new search widget helps you find what you are looking for directly from the home screen.

To protect your privacy, Samsung Internet will automatically launch in incognito mode if you used incognito mode in your last browsing session.

Samsung Dex

App compatibility has been improved and more apps can be resized.

Change the scroll direction of the touchpad in the Dex settings to suit your personal taste.

Device care

Device care screen

The main screen shows battery and security issues so you can resolve them quickly and easily.

The overall status of your phone is displayed as an emoji, which helps you to see the status at a glance.

Now you can get a Samsung member’s diagnosis right away from Device Care. If you suspect a problem with your phone, try a diagnostic test to find out what the problem is and get suggestions for resolving the problem.

Samsung health

A new tab layout at the bottom of the screen gives you easy access to the features you need.

new[マイページ]The tab shows your profile, weekly summary, badges, and personal bests.

You can now select “Other” or “Don’t say” when selecting gender.

Sending a link makes it easier to invite your friends to a team challenge.

Additional snacks have been added to the food tracker.

Bixby routine

There are many more conditions in your routine. Starts the routine during a call or when a specific notification arrives.

Let your routine do more. You can now use routines to turn on extended processing. There are also options for connecting and disconnecting Bluetooth devices.

Press and hold an action on the edit page to reorder the action. We’ve also added advanced options that allow you to wait before the action starts and see the action.

You can do much more with your routine by removing the restrictions on some combinations of conditions and actions.

Create custom icons for your routine using images from your camera or gallery.

Accessibility

You can perform actions more quickly by moving the mouse pointer to any of the four corners of the screen.

Use a custom display mode (high contrast or large display) to adjust contrast and size at the same time.

Floating buttons are always available for quick access to accessibility features.

More visibility options are available to suit your needs. You can reduce the transparency to blur it or make the screen even darker.

Set different colors for notifications in each app to make it easier to determine who sent the notification.

The magnifying glass window has been integrated with the new magnifying glass menu, giving you more options and more control to magnify the content on your screen.

privacy

Check the permission usage history for apps that are accessing sensitive permissions such as location, camera, and microphone. You can deny permissions for apps you are not familiar with.

If your app uses a camera or microphone, you’ll see a green dot in the upper right corner of the screen to see if the app is recording you without your consent. You can also use the quick panel controls to temporarily block all apps from using your camera or microphone.

Finer control over the apps you want to access your location. For apps that only need to know the general area, such as the weather forecast app, you can allow access to an approximate location so that you can’t pinpoint your location.

You may need to copy sensitive information such as passwords and credit card numbers, but you may not want it to be misused. You can choose to be notified each time an app accesses content that has been copied to another app’s clipboard.

