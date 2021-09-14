15% of Google and Apple app store apps have been removed from the list, but may remain installed on consumer devices. Over 25% did not have a privacy policy





Over 813,000 apps with over 9 billion downloads, 86% or more of which are for children under the age of 12, were removed from Google Play and the Apple App Store in the first half of 2021.

Palo Alto, CA and London, September 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Connected TV (CTV) and Pixalate, the market-leading fraud prevention, privacy and compliance analysis platform for mobile advertising, today unlisted the H12021 app. Released. A report containing insights on mobile apps that have been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This analysis helps developers and advertisers recognize potential threats of privacy and non-compliance.

Pixalate is an advertising fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions that span displays, mobile apps, video and OTT / CTV. (PRNewsfoto / Pixalate)

Pixalate analyzed more than 5 million mobile apps across Google and Apple’s app stores and found that more than 15% of more than 813,000 mobile apps were delisted in the first half of 2021. In the Google Play store, the app was downloaded over 9 billion before delisting. The delisted Apple App Store app had over 21 million consumer reviews prior to its delisting. Exclusions from the list of apps can be caused by a variety of factors, including app store policy violations and developer withdrawals.

A potential concern for both advertisers and consumers is that apps that are removed from the list can remain installed on the device even after the app is removed from the app store. If an app is removed due to an app store policy violation, it increases the risk to consumer privacy and security, as well as the advertiser’s brand protection.

Main findings:

Through an analysis of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store apps, which were delisted in the first half of 2021, Pixalate discovered:

In the first half of 2021, over 813,000 apps were excluded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Before delisting, Google had 9.3 billion downloads and 21.8 million Apple app user ratings.

COPPA Risk: 86% (Google) and 89% (Apple) of excluded apps target children under 12 years of age

Privacy policy was not detected in 25% of Google and 59% of Apple’s delisted apps

Google did not detect a privacy policy in 26% of apps delisted from Russia. Apple did not detect privacy policy in 60% of apps delisted from China

66% of delisted Google apps had at least one “dangerous permit”. 27% had access to GPS coordinates and 19% had access to the camera.

Report content

The story continues

Pixalate’s H12021 Delisted App Report includes:

Scale to delist apps on both of the most popular app distribution hubs

Country of origin for delisted apps

“Dangerous permissions” features that can be a reason to exclude an app from the store

Ranking of the most popular delisted apps

Developers with the most delisted apps

Download a copy of the H12021 Delisted App Report for free here. You can also register for the webinar on September 30, 2021. Take a closer look at this data and other data about the risk factors of the mobile in-app ecosystem.

Follow Pixalate

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud prevention, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising. We work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to protect your reputation and enhance your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of tuned solutions across displays, apps, videos and OTT / CTV to improve detection and elimination of advertising fraud. Pixalate is an MRC certified service for detecting and filtering advanced invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile apps, and OTT / CTV ads. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this report reflects Pixalate’s views on the factors that Pixalate believes will be useful to the digital media industry. All data shared is based on Pixalate’s unique technology and analysis, which Pixalate continuously evaluates and updates. References to external sources should not be construed as approval. Pixalate’s opinion is exactly that, meaning it is neither a fact nor a guarantee.

Also, the app has been removed from the list, has received a “dangerous permit” (as defined by Google), appears to have no published privacy policy or registered address, or is registered in a traditional tax haven. It is important to note the mere facts. Countries that appear to be under close scrutiny by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), among other government agencies, are not necessarily such apps or their publishers actually misusing data. It doesn’t mean that.

Instead, Pixalate merely expresses the opinion that these facts may indicate an increased risk to the data subject.

The app can be delisted for a variety of reasons, and Pixalate does not claim or assign a reason for the delisting action. In addition, delisting initiators are not publicly available information, so it is often not possible to know if the deletion was triggered by the app store or by the developer.

Pixalate shares this data to report facts related to delisted Android and iOS apps rather than damaging the status or reputation of entities, individuals, or apps.

Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Google LLC’s “Android robot” is licensed under CC BY 3.0. The Apple App Store and Apple logo are Apple Inc. Is a registered trademark of.

