SPN Tech States »Publications» Washington Policy Center





The State Policy Network’s recent annual meeting once again included the popular Tech States event hosted by the Center for Growth and Opportunity. It consisted of several half-day panels covering various topics in the world of technological policy. The event started with “The Techlash”. It is moderated by former House of Representatives Mia Love (Centre for Growth and Opportunity), Ian Adams (International Center for Law and Economics), Jessica Melugin (Competitive Entterprise Institute), and Will Rinehart. ).

Techlash refers to growing skepticism that many people feel about the role of technology in society because of concerns about automation, data privacy, censorship, and more. This growing sentiment has led to federal or state regulatory demands on big tech companies. This approach appeals to the idea of ​​doing something to solve the problem, but the federal government is generally unable to get things done in an effective way, and state-level rules are about the problem they are trying to solve. Often it is not the real solution. For example, 66% of people surveyed think the tech sector is too big, but 33% want to disband Twitter and 25% want to disband Zoom when a particular solution is offered. thinking about. example. These “solutions” do not essentially solve many of the problems people are worried about. Can these companies be subdivided to provide a better experience for their end users? What prevents people from returning to using only one technology platform again?

A common fear that motivates Big Tech to “dissolve” is the censorship of certain thinkers and political ideas. This concern has some substance, but it was pointed out how important it is to keep in mind that we are still in the early stages of innovation and policy. Like other major social changes, the market will be able to correct itself through growing pain. State legislators may want to act swiftly to earn political points, but they need to act constitutionally, not overkill and intellectually. One example raised at the event is the frequently cited abolition of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It may be good to ask for abolition, but lawmakers have the First Amendment in mind about this relatively ambiguous section, and the new issues that arise from the abolition of Section 230 are moderation of content on your own platform. You need to understand that it interferes with the ration at all, taking advantage of some sort of coercive speech. Government intervention often anticipates market solutions, affects a wider range of problems than originally intended, and has disastrous consequences.

These unintended consequences often hurt small players in the tech world, not the big companies they are trying to curb. In Europe, many of the technology-related regulations in force are preventing small businesses from getting going, as they need to comply with paperwork and legislation that can take a year or more to complete. , Effectively defeating new competition with large companies. Ironically, this often gives SMEs only one option. It’s about selling out to large, well-established tech companies. This worked especially well with data privacy regulations.

Another aspect that is often ignored when talking about the dissolution of a big tech company is the insight needed to run a high-traffic, sophisticated site. People abandoned Myspace primarily due to technical bugs that weren’t fixed properly. Similarly, Instagram was glitchy and unreliable before it was purchased on Facebook. When the demand for a site is high, good technical assistance is needed to operate the site properly, and disbanding these companies only reduces their capabilities. If the market innovates and people choose to go to new market options rather than forcing the platform to disband, the actual transition to different platforms can occur. Market solutions are beginning to implement end-user content ownership, blockchain, and other decentralized options that solve censorship issues. If services can provide data control to users or take advantage of technologies that ease the centralization of hosting content, it will not be easy to completely mute a group of voices online.

Finally, the panel ended with repeated risks of over-regulation in the face of new technology growth. It was argued that having the market offer soundly modest alternatives to create choices was more effective than a top-down government approach. As technology matures, focusing on decentralized online platforms is the best way to mitigate censorship concerns and can help mitigate many of the technology concerns.

