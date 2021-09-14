Apple announces new entry-level iPad with A13 Bionic chip





Apple has announced the latest version of its most popular tablet, the standard iPad. This new model is the ninth generation of the iPad, which first debuted in 2010, and features a new processor called the A13 Bionic. In addition, there’s a new 12-megapixel front camera that supports the Center Stage feature, which debuted on the iPad Pro last year. The rest of the 9th generation iPad seems familiar to anyone who has seen the iPad in the last few years, with the same home button, bezel, and single rear camera that we’ve seen before. , Equipped with Lightning port.

According to Apple, the new processor is 20 percent faster than the outgoing model processor. The 10.2-inch display is the same size and resolution as before, but now supports the True Tone feature, which automatically adjusts the screen color temperature to the ambient lighting.

The 9th generation iPad supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil.

The latest iPad ships with the iPad OS 15, announced earlier this year, with enhanced iPad home screens, app configuration, and multitasking capabilities.

The base model iPad is the most economical model in the lineup and is the model that attracts the most people. This year, Apple increased its base storage to 64GB and kept the starting price at $ 329 the same. The iPad is also compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard. Available in silver or space gray, it can be ordered today from September 14th and is scheduled for delivery next week.

Development was added further to this post, but you can follow the live blog of the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch events to get the news even faster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/14/22672438/ipad-2021-new-price-specs-release-date-apple-a13-chip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos