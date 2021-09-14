ADIF wants India to do South Korea against Google





Bangalore: A group of Indian Internet entrepreneurs and start-ups on Tuesday called for aggressive legislation against Google by Indian regulators against the backdrop of South Korea, and allegedly hindered the development of Android OS rivals 1 Fined $ 777 million.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a 350-member group founded by Sairee Chahal of Sheroes, Murugavel Janakiraman of Matrimony.com, and Ritesh Malik of Innov8, is banned from the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) verdict. He said the law needs to be strengthened and promoted. Investigate Google in India.

On Tuesday, KFTC banned Google from forcing businesses to sign anti-fragmentation contracts. This made it impossible for manufacturers such as Samsung and LG to develop or use a modified version of the Android OS. Google said it would appeal against a decision by South Korean regulators.

Beware of legislative measures for the benefit of the Government of India and its ecosystem and start-ups, given that Google’s presence and dominance in multiple key markets is related to the health of the digital and internet economies. It will be appropriate for the major regulators involved in paying and enacting. Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director of the Alliance of Digital India Foundation, said.

He added that multiple cases of abuse of Google’s control and anti-competitive behavior have come to the fore in some of the markets in which Google operates.

The amount of the fine itself will not hurt the Big Tech giant, but the Commission’s actions are yet another bitter prosecution of Google’s actions and abuse of control, George said.

Read Now ADIF has previously inherited a policy on Apple and Google that prohibits developers from offering in-app payment options outside their ecosystem to users, but 30 for each in-app purchase. % By user of the app, which charges the developer an exorbitant fee.

Earlier this week, the group said the group would allow the Indian government to protect the interests of Indian start-ups and entrepreneurs after a U.S. court invalidated some of the rules of the Apple App Store and allowed developers to send users. He said he wanted to enact a law. To send users to other payment systems that Apple does not control.

ADIF also pointed out that recent South Korean legislation banning technology platforms, including Google and Apple, will force developers and businesses to use only their own app store billing system. Set a precedent for other countries to set and build on.

