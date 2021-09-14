Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures Start-up Raises Over $ 1 Billion In FY2009 Financing





In fiscal year 2021, more than $ 1.2 billion in venture funding was paid to start-ups affiliated with Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures.

It is working with faculty to bring discoveries to the market from the lab and foster new businesses, according to a recently published annual report from the University of Baltimore’s faculty. From July 2020 to June 2021, university-related start-ups received more than $ 768 million in venture capital and $ 469 million in public capital loans, the report said.

Here are some of the highlights:

Thrive Earlier Detection, a cancer diagnostics startup from Vogelstein Lab, the university that developed liquid biopsy, raised $ 257 million in a Series B round and was acquired by Exact Sciences in October for $ 2.1 billion. Two Baltimores Based companies have made significant price increases: Delfi Diagnostics raised $ 100 million in January to further develop blood tests for cancer, and Personal Genome Diagnostics raised 1 in the Series C round reported in February. Raised $ 303 million. Allakos, a biotechnology startup based in the San Francisco Bay Area and licensed technology from the university, has raised $ 271 million in a public offering. Later, there are Baltimore-based startups that have raised venture rounds such as Protenus, emocha, and b. .. good. They join Sonavex and Sonavi Labs as companies that have grown up in recent years.

This is JHTV, Senior Advisor to Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Johns Hopkins University.

Wyskiel said the deal will help build the Hopkins ecosystem, which will make it more attractive to others in the business world who are trying to support the company.

“The more IPOs and acquisitions, the more investors are interested in looking around,” Wyskiel told Technical.ly. “If you can do it, it’s this incredible virtuous cycle, so we’re certainly happy to see it.”

Large-scale funding rounds take place during a nationwide increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical funding, where renowned Johns Hopkins healthcare researchers are generating 75% of the innovation JHTV sees. I was struck. Throughout the United States, companies working in these areas raised the highest $ 27.2 billion in 10 years in 2020, according to data from PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor. By the first half of 2021, investment has already reached nearly three-quarters of that total.

It is also time for investors to be interested in specific areas where JHU start-ups are concentrating their expertise. Investors are ready to assist cancer diagnostic firms, as the Thrive, Delfi and PGDx transactions show. Ultimately, the work the JHTV team will do is to make new tools and approaches more widely available to faculty from the lab. In the field of cancer diagnosis, start-ups are developing new technologies and tools to detect diseases faster. It has been developed over the years by prominent researchers such as Dr. Bert Vogelstein, co-founder of Thrive, and Dr. Victor Velculescu, founder of both PGDx and Delfi.

“The sooner you can catch and deal with something before it affects other parts of your body, the better you are and the more likely you are to live,” Whiskey said. “”[Vogelstein] The idea has motivated him for his decades of career. For me, it’s great that it’s now closer to reality. “

To be sure, not all money stays local. However, the amount of money going to local businesses is increasing. Prior to the founding of JHTV, 15% of the less than $ 100 million raised by Hopkins start-ups at the time remained local. Currently, more than 40% of the money remains local, Wyskiel said.

Venture rounds and stock market financing often follow the basic work at JHTV. The first is a technology transfer office led by Steve Kousouris. This team helps faculty develop new technologies and seek out license agreements to help establish a company. According to the report, the agency has recorded 444 invention reports, which is slightly above average.

We also awarded $ 1 million in translation funding made possible through charitable donors. These grants help researchers reduce the risk of ideas and help them respond to their investments.

The university’s incubation resources, called FastForward, are designed to assist companies in running the company, building teams, and performing the clinical trials and business development tasks needed to bring the product to market. increase. The company, led by Brian Stansky, has resident mentors who help companies and programming such as iCorps to help find customers. The big focus is to help build the team.

“To build a company, you need more than good ideas and good patents,” says Wyskiel. “You must have a commercial relevance. You need to have a perspective towards the market. You need to have a great management team …. If we don’t One thing you don’t have to do is build a network of business professionals who can work with faculty.

While Baltimore was growing, the town’s life sciences startup experts have long lamented the lack of experienced entrepreneurs in Helm companies. JHTV is continually working to build a network of entrepreneurs who can steer a company founded by faculty members who often continue their research and education while discovering. But there’s still work to be done, and JHTV has hired senior team member Helen Montag as senior director of ecosystem development to lead the effort in Baltimore.

JHTV also operates FastForward U, which has provided 123 venture companies with student entrepreneurial resources throughout their lives, raising $ 29.7 million in funding. The team reported an 80% increase in online engagement as demo days and other events were virtualized under the direction of Josh Ambrose.

In addition, JHU Social Innovation Lab, an accelerator program that serves ventures focused on the influence of the Baltimore community and universities, has supported 103 ventures and secured $ 76 million throughout its history. SIL director Madison Marksled was in a cohort last year, with 90% being the founders of color and 70% being the founders of women because of the virtualization of programming. Check out SIL’s own impact report last year.

Throughout each department, there is work to maintain a virtuous cycle.

“This work won’t be completed until the skyline is filled with companies from our amazing colleges,” mentioning Hopkins as well as universities in the city, such as the University of Maryland, Baltimore, UMBC, and Tawson. Then Whiskey said. University, Loyola University Maryland, MICA, University of Baltimore. “We have a great network of working with young entrepreneurs and working with scientists. I want to make it last.”

