TikTok has expanded its mental health resources after leaking negative reports about Instagram’s impact on teens – TechCrunch





TikTok announced this morning that it is implementing a new tactic to educate users about the negative effects of social media on mental health. As part of these changes, TikTok is rolling out a “well-being guide” at the Safety Center. This is a brief introduction to eating disorders, enhanced search interventions, and an opt-in display screen that can trigger searches.

Developed in collaboration with the International Association for Suicide Prevention, Crisis Text Line, Live For Tomorrow, Samaritans of Singapore and Samaritans (UK), the new well-being guide provides more targeted advice to people using TikTok. And encourage users to consider how it affects them. They share the story of mental health on platforms where posts can be viral. TikTok depends on why users are sharing their experiences, whether more viewers are ready to hear their stories if sharing can harm them. I want you to think about whether you are ready to listen to others.

The platform has also added a brief, albeit general note, on the effects of eating disorders under the “Topics” section of the Safety Center, which was jointly developed with the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). .. NEDA has a long track record of collaborating with social media platforms and has recently worked with Pinterest to ban ads that promote weight loss.

Already, TikTok directs users to local resources when they search for words or phrases such as #suicide *, but now the platform is from creators with the aim of helping those in need. Also share the content of. The platform told TechCrunch that it chose this content after consulting with independent experts. In addition, if someone enters a search phrase that may be vigilant (TikTok provided “scary makeup” as an example), the content will be blurry and will ask the user to opt in to view the search results. ..

When TikTok announces these changes, competitor Instagram faces scrutiny after the Wall Street Journal leaks a document revealing its parent company Facebook’s own investigation into the harm Instagram can do to teenage girls. increase. Like Gen Z-dominated TikTok, more than 40% of Instagram users are under the age of 22, and 22 million teens log in to Instagram every day in the United States. In one anecdote, a 19-year-old woman interviewed by Wall Street Journal said her search page was flooded with photos of how to lose weight after searching for workout ideas on Instagram (Instagram). Previously suffered from search function errors, recommending users to search for topics such as “fasting” and “appetite suppressants”). Angela Guarda, director of the Johns Hopkins Hospital Eating Disorder Program, told The Wall Street Journal that her patients often learned about dangerous weight loss tactics through social media.

“The question of many people’s minds is whether social media is good or bad for people. Research on this is mixed. It could be both,” Instagram wrote in today’s blog post. ..

Social media is often a positive resource, as TikTok nods to advice on sharing mental health stories, allowing people working on a particular task to learn from others who have similar experiences. To Therefore, despite the significant impact of these platforms, real people need to think twice about what they posted and how it affects others. Even when Facebook tried to hide the number of likes on Instagram, employees said it didn’t improve overall user well-being. These revelations about the negative impact of social media on mental health and body image aren’t groundbreaking, but they say they’ll think (or add at least a few) ways to support users against these powerful platforms. It is creating new pressure. A new note to the Security Center).

* If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or is thinking of hurting yourself or killing yourself, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is 24 Best practices for professionals and resources to assist in prevention and crisis situations, as well as suffering free secret support 24/7.

