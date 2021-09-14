Google is affiliated with Dapper Labs





Google has partnered with Dapper Labs, the creator of the Flow blockchain, and NFT marketplaces such as the NBA Top Shot. Google helps scale the flow blockchain by allowing flow nodes to run on low-latency cloud services. The partnership was announced through a press release with Forbes.

Learn how smart money is playing crypto games. Premium Newsletter-Subscribe to CryptoInvestor.

The Flow blockchain currently supports applications such as the NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties, and UFC merchandise, with significant growth and use last year. The partnership with Google will allow Flow developers to connect to low-latency nodes running on Google’s cloud services.

Janet Kennedy, vice president of Google Cloud North America at Google, said the partnership is to help Flow blockchain and dapper labs achieve sustainable growth as blockchain becomes more mainstream.

“It’s about helping them with really fast and sustainable growth,” says Kennedy. “Blockchain technology is becoming more and more mainstream, so companies like Dapper need a scalable and secure infrastructure to grow their businesses and, more importantly, to support their networks. “.”

This multi-year partnership with Google does not mean that Node operators in the Flow blockchain will need to use Google’s cloud services. You can continue to use Amazon Web Services or your own hardware and network for free.

However, Google has simplified the process of how flow node operators integrate nodes with Google’s cloud system. Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, said today’s blockchain somehow reflects what happened when people began to realize that the iPhone was the future of mobile phones.

“What we see on blockchain today is the moment on the iPhone when consumers are beginning to understand what’s going on,” says Gharegozlou. “There are plenty of opportunities to build from Flappy Bird to Angry Bird of Flow, and generally just blockchain.”

Dapper Labs is one of the most successful companies to take advantage of the booming NFT and crypto collection industry. While this new partnership with Google could bring scalability benefits to the Flow blockchain, it also has the disadvantage of relying on the web services of a large company.

The original purpose of Bitcoin was to have a system that relied on individuals and their basic computers. Thus, if enough people are using it, it doesn’t matter if some personal computers have failed. It can be difficult to scale this system to allow large numbers of transactions compared to a system running on Google’s high-speed servers, but it does reduce the risk of centralization and downtime.

According to a 2019 report, more than 60% of Ethereum nodes were running in the cloud provided by companies such as Amazon and Google, and just under 40% of the nodes were running “on-premises” or in-house. ..

This is a bit hypocritical of the blockchain, which claims to be decentralized and free of single points of failure. Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud rarely shuts down, but it’s possible and happening. Not only that, these companies also reserve the right to shut down their servers at will.

The partnership between Google and Dapper Labs will help scale the Flow blockchain for speed and efficiency, but users may need to be aware of the amount of network running in Google’s cloud. ..

This story is developing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/crypto/news/google-partners-with-dapper-labs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos