Message to American policy makers





When the United States and its western allies are struggling to determine the proper oversight of digital platform companies, the Chinese government is resolutely pursuing its own plans. China’s design of regulations for these digital platform companies to stimulate competition and innovation should send a message to Western policy makers.

The new policy, from the execution of competition to the start of the accumulation of corporate data, is the use of raw dictatorial power. Apparently, one of the reasons for action is to maintain that power against the growing power of platform companies and their charismatic leaders. However, another reason for this move is that the new enforcement will make Chinese digital platform companies more competitive and drive innovation.

Anti-regulatory rhetoric deflation

American digital platform companies such as Facebook and Google have long argued that regulation not only puts the United States at the disadvantage of a highly competitive market for China, but also at the disadvantage of national security. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg competed with China Card when she told CNBC: [w]People are interested in the size and power of high-tech companies, but in the United States they are also interested in the size and power of Chinese companies, and there is a perception that these companies will not collapse.

Given this envisioned perception, it is important that the Chinese government itself has suppressed the digital platform giants and pierced their myths.There were over 50 regulatory measures on the score [Chinese] Economists have reported a series of suspected crimes, ranging from antitrust abuse to data breaches.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai promoted a national security debate against regulation.He told CNN, I’m worried that if you regulate to regulate, it will have many unintended consequences.[including] Impact on our national security. Of course, no one who supports the surveillance of digital platform companies proposes regulation not just for regulation, but for the protection of consumer and market competition. And the fact is that highly competitive markets drive innovation (and national security) rather than monopoly.

Big tech moniker is misleading

Frequently applied to digital platform companies, Monica’s Big Tech perpetuates the American policy misconception that digital platform companies’ consumer market dominance is essential to their ability to innovate in a way that is beneficial to national security. It was useful for.

China’s actions appear to be based on the opposite perception that there is a difference between consumer innovation that creates new consumer services and the cutting-edge innovation needed for national security. These big tech businesses are, first and foremost, consumer-oriented companies, whose main activity is to combine the information gathered from users with the targeting that advertisers seek.

As long as you are using the Internet, Internet Protocol Suite Standards, Microchip, and other related technologies, they may be technology companies. Most of these were developed by others (often at the taxpayer’s expense). These companies have undoubtedly innovated to support their activities, but that does not mean that their development has taken place or is essential national security. Self-driving cars and new algorithms can have a tangential impact on national security, but companies are developing them for their own purposes. In fact, fiduciary duty to shareholders focuses such development on the ability to promote the interests of the company, not the state.[1] Social media, search, and commerce platforms are no substitute for focused national security research and development.

Until the Chinese government took recent action, these American companies liked to point China as a boogieman to justify their actions. Mark Zuckerberg said dismantling Facebook would pave the way for Chinese tech companies to dominate. This was the headline for his interview at Recode. Currently, China is not only dismantling companies, but also unleashing the accumulation of data that dominated those companies in the first place. Chinese companies need to share the data they collect. The states of China have access to that data, but so do companies that can use it for innovative development beyond competitive or platform objectives.

The China Market Regulatory Authority (SAMR) has data, algorithms, and other technical capabilities to influence user behavior, hijack traffic, interfere with the operation of other Internet services, and impose barriers. We are also proposing additional regulations, such as banning the use of means. It is not yet known how such broad, undefined and seemingly free language is enforced, but if the government decides, it certainly opens the door to active intervention. Seems like.

China’s actions are progressively dictatorial in that it adopts many of the market surveillance policy proposals made by Western democratic advances in proposals such as the EU’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act. Can be explained. Undoubtedly, the actions of the Chinese government are far from the process of liberal democracy. Still, the perception that China is driving cutting-edge technology development and does not need to tolerate the anti-competitive and anti-consumer behavior of dominant digital platform companies is eye-catching to Western democracy. It should be a sight to see.

Western Democracy Alternative

Consumer platform companies on both sides of the Pacific have accumulated vast amounts of personal data about individual citizens. Currently, there are two versions of the Internet. Harvard Shoshana Zuboff describes it as a supervised, market-driven capitalist version that is exploitative. Also an authoritarian version based on surveillance.

When the Chinese government uses the Internet for undemocratic purposes, the question Zubov asks is whether Europe and North America will work together to build a legal and technical framework for democratic alternatives. ..

Such democratic alternatives begin by claiming the legitimate role of government in protecting the public interest. The US government was unable to establish independent oversight of the platform, allowing digital platform companies to act like pseudo-government to create and impose policies that would benefit naturally. The introduction of counter-forces to balance the control of these companies is essential and can only be done through government oversight.

The liberal democracy decision-making process is certainly more open, deliberative and time-consuming than China. But as the United States and other Western governments go through the process, curbing unsupervised consumer monopolies not only promotes consumer welfare, but also advances in technology that support national security. China’s perception that it is an important data point.

Facebook and Google are common unlimited donors to the Brookings Institution. The findings, interpretations and conclusions contained in this article are those of the author and are not affected by donations.

See page 10 of Alphabets’ Recent Revenue Report Q & A for instructions.

