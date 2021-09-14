Introducing the Apple Watch Series 7 with a whole new look





Apple Watch Series 7 looks a little different from previous versions. This effectively moves the display to the edge of the case. So the clock isn’t that big, but everything on the clock should be easier to read.

The bezel around the display is slim, just 1.7mm, and the always-on screen mode is 70% brighter. According to Apple, you can pack 50% more text into your display than in Series 6. The new display also means a new way of interacting with a full keyboard that supports swipes.

The Series 7 on the right isn’t that big, but it should feel big because the bezel is much smaller.Image: Apple

There is a new set of watch faces to take advantage of the larger screen. This includes a more modular watch face that allows you to actually see all the subtle details associated with the active ring, and a funky new watch face to accentuate the small bezel.

But just because a display is big doesn’t mean it’s delicate. Apple is crack resistant and IP6X rated. This means you should be able to soak in the sand on the beach or handle other dusty environments.

Also, it is a little large. Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. This is 1mm larger than Series 6. The small Series 7 is only 1mm smaller than the original largest Apple Watch announced in 2014.

Except for the above changes, Series 7 is very similar to Series 6. With the same sensor and processor, there is no rumored large square redesign. Like Series 6, the new Series 7 offers up to 18 hours of battery life, with a charger that charges via USB-C instead of USB-A and charges up to 33% faster (Apple 8). Provides up to 8 hours of battery life on a minute charge). Aluminum variations are available in five colors: regular black, gold, blue and red, plus dark green in sync with the new rugged support.

That green looks virtually black!Image: Apple

In addition to updating the premium Apple Watch, Apples has also added some new features to watchOS 8. Improved outdoor cycling support requires your workout to be automatically paused when you stop at a light or to take a break. Autumn support is now also visible in training. Therefore, if you break your bike or trip badly during brutal HIIT training, your watch will be able to contact emergency services. Fitness Plus has also received several upgrades, including the ability to train with friends via Pilates and share play.

The Watch Series 3 starts at $ 199, the Watch SE starts at $ 279, and the new Series 7 starts at $ 399. Series 7 will be available later this fall.

