Introduced iPhone 13 and 13 Mini with redesigned camera array and small notch





The Apples iPhone 13 has officially reached baseline. This is the most mainstream model that sets the standard for the Apples 2021 phone lineup.

Similar to last year, the entry-level iPhone 13 comes in two versions: the regular 6.1-inch model and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. The screen is an OLED panel, which is brighter than last year, but the sides are sandwiched between two glass plates with aluminum.

Prices start at $ 829 for the iPhone 13 and $ 729 for the smaller iPhone 13 Mini, but Apple is again offering a $ 30 discount on phones purchased through carriers. Storage options for this year’s model have been enhanced, with Apple offering 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations for the two models. Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will begin on Friday, September 17, prior to the release date of September 24.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in pink, blue, black, white, and red.Image: Apple

There aren’t many fundamental new features or ways to change it here. Instead, the iPhone 13 is closer to Apple’s older S-year model iPhone. This is not a monumental new feature, but provides some improvements and improvements to last year’s design.

Unlike the iPhone 12, which has undergone a major redesign, the iPhone 13 has the same broad look as last year’s model, but with a 20% smaller Face ID notch, less space above the phone. I’m done. .. It’s not the minimal look that a hole punch display offers on Android, but it’s a nice looking improvement.

There are also more powerful processors. Apple says the A15Bionic is faster and more power efficient than last year’s A14Bionic chip. It’s still a 5nm chip and a 6-core CPU (with two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores), but Apple says it’s the fastest CPU on smartphones and up to 50% faster than its competitors. increase. It also states that graphics are up to 30% faster than its competitors (although it doesn’t specify who to compare to).

The new iPhone 13 lineup also offers better battery life. The iPhone 13 Mini has a battery life 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Mini, and the larger iPhone 13 has a battery life up to 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12. Larger battery, A15 Bionic performance improvements, additional software improvements and optimizations.

Image: Apple

The biggest change is actually in the form of a streamlined camera technology from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. The base iPhone 13 got the same camera with soup that Apple debuted on its biggest smartphone in 2020. The wide camera, which is 47% larger than last year, can suppress noise and capture more light even in a dark environment.

The new wide sensor is a 12 megapixel lens with an f / 1.6 aperture, while the new 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera has a faster f / 2.4 lens and a 120 degree field of view. The iPhone 13 also features the sensor shift stabilization technology that Apple introduced in the 12 Pro Max last year. This technology physically moves the wide sensor to reduce vibration.

The new camera will also include the photo profiling feature that Apple introduced in iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. This allows you to further customize the look of your photos to make your shots more consistent.

Apple has also introduced a new cinematic mode for video. This allows the rack focus effect to change the focus during the video. This is what the company showed off in an interesting Knives Out-style parody. When recording video, cinematic mode automatically shifts focus while shooting in real time, intelligently shifting focus as people enter the frame or look away from the camera. You can also change the focus manually or lock the focus on a specific object for more precise control. The front camera also has cinematic mode support.

Image: Apple

Apple also promises improved 5G performance compared to the iPhone 12 and has more band support for a better international 5G experience. The company promises that the iPhone will support 200 carriers in more than 60 countries and territories by the end of the year.

Correction September 13th, 2:30 pm (Eastern Standard Time): Apple initially announced that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be priced at $ 799 and $ 699, respectively. MSRP is actually $ 829 and $ 729. Lower prices apply only after a $ 30 discount from a particular carrier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/14/22666802/iphone-13-specs-price-release-date-apple-camera The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos