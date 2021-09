Newspaper holding company sues Google and Facebook for antitrust plot

Robinson Communications is taking two tech giants for allegedly crippling the country’s newspaper industry, according to a complaint filed in the West District of Washington on Monday. Filing accused Google LLC of exercising its monopoly on the digital advertising market and that both Google and Facebook Inc. illegally conspired to engage in anti-competitive behavior in accordance with the so-called Jedi Blue Agreement. Configure an automatic violation of the Sherman Act.

Complaints follow the recent integration of similar cases leveled by advertisers, publishers, and the state attorney general. In its multi-district lawsuit currently underway in Southern New York, news publishers have also accused Google, not Facebook, of monopolizing and curbing competition in the online display advertising market.

In this week’s filing, Robinson claims that newspaper advertising revenue, which is essential for funding high-quality journalism, has fallen by more than 50% since 2006. Specifically, for plaintiffs, they once employed more than 400 workers, had a circulation of well over 100,000, and printed three editions each week. However, as a result of the defendant’s misconduct, Robinson was forced to suspend all print editions of the newspaper in April 2021.

Plaintiffs allege that Google’s actions were the direct cause of its decline, including establishing itself as an exclusive intermediary between newspapers and their online readers and undermining vertical search providers. In addition, a rival in the digital advertising market alleges that in September 2018, through a secret agreement codenamed Jedi Blue, they colluded to further establish global dominance.

Both parties reportedly agreed that Facebook would largely forgo its planned debut in header bidding.[ing] Each time a user visits a web page, they display their inventory on multiple neutral exchanges in order to return the highest bid for the inventory. Google reportedly saw header bidding as a threat to the exchange’s ability to significantly reduce all advertising transactions. In exchange for Facebook’s abstinence, Google has agreed to give Facebook preferential treatment at auction, the complaint said.

The filings include two claims for relief under the Sherman Act. Robinson demands declarative and injunctive remedies, damages, including triple damages, and attorneys’ fees and expense arbitrage. Plaintiffs are represented by Herman Jones LLP, Farrell & Fuller LLC, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, and Fitzsimmons Law Firm PLLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawstreetmedia.com/tech/newspaper-holding-company-sues-google-and-facebook-for-antitrust-conspiracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos