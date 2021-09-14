Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 wets the road again





Image: CD Projekt Red

For some time there, Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t wet enough. Today, thanks to an update that restores the effects of water lost in a troubled open world shooter.

Cyberpunk 2077 is locked in a tidal pattern. CD Projekt Red publishes a patch, makes some fixes, and makes some other fixes in the process. Following the big August update of the game, rainwater couldn’t seem to wet the surface. Today’s update, patch 1.31, technically fixed. In fact, the surface is wetter than ever.

The 1.3 patch, the third major update to the infamous buggy game, has made many improvements, but it has also significantly changed the effect of water, especially the appearance of the surface before and after rain. Apparently, it was a problem with the ridiculously named wet surface system.

But today’s update isn’t just about moistening the water. It also aims to address a variety of minor issues, such as disabling reload times and miscalculating the height of the game’s charge jumps. In addition, it fixes a non-progressive bug for certain quests. Now you can talk to the nomads and get things started with a little help from your friends. And Beat on the Brat doesn’t restart suddenly.

Many are familiar with the troubled history of Cyberpunk 2077. It was released roughly in the final generation console, hidden from reviewers by allowing CDPR to only make a PC copy before its release. This resulted in a refund request from a dissatisfied player, and Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store and added it again, although there was a disclaimer for rocky performance on the PlayStation 4.

G / O media may receive fees

In the turmoil, CDPR has announced that it will remove some major patches for the game. One in January, the other in February (released in March), and the third in the future. This was, after all, the 1.3 patch that fans had been waiting for throughout most of the spring and summer, just laser-focusing on the effects of water. #Puddlegate Again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/cyberpunk-2077-patch-makes-its-roads-wet-again-1847673046 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

