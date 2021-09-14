Google and Pro Medica partner with Include Health to take advantage of the growing virtual MSK market





Google and the PreMedica Health System are entering the fast-growing virtual care market, earning some of the $ 213 billion spent annually on musculoskeletal care.

The two companies have partnered with Include Health to launch a musculoskeletal (MSK) operating system that can be used by any provider to provide integrated virtual physical care to MSK patients. According to both companies, the platform is hardware-free and device-independent.

John Pigott, MD, Chief Innovation Officer at ProMedica, said in a statement that the situation in care delivery has changed. Healthcare systems need to look for powerful tools for navigating the new frontier of fusion of on-site and remote services. We are excited to partner with Include Health to pioneer the next generation of care delivery and ensure that patients receive convenient, engaging and, most importantly, effective care. Combining this easy-to-use technology with existing high-quality care, clinicians can improve the patient experience and deliver better results.

IncludeHealth digitizes physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness, and its technology is used in orthopedics, neuroscience, pediatric care, senior care, government and general wellness.

As consumer demand for virtual care accelerates, the cost of musculoskeletal health continues to rise.

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, MSK Care affects an estimated 126.6 million Americans and costs approximately $ 213 billion annually in treatment, care, and lost wages.

According to the American Physical Therapy Association, patient demand for virtual MSK care and physiotherapy is increasing. Only 2% of PT reservations were made before the pandemic, but now 50%.

At the same time, 21% of physiotherapists rank limited technology as the number one hurdle to providing personalized and quantifiable patient care.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and serving communities in 28 states, ProMedica Health System is working with Include Health to provide patients with the MSK platform. Patients use their phones, tablets, or computers to work with providers and find the most convenient time and place for them.

Ryan Eder, founder and CEO of Include Health, goes beyond the old paradigm that healthcare is only available at pre-scheduled times and inconvenient locations. The new MSK-OS was built to promote the hybrid model. This model allows providers to seamlessly blend on-site and remote digital care for greater reliability and accessibility, improving convenience, efficiency and results. “

Include Health began working with Google in 2020 to further evolve its posture estimation model to accurately measure the balance, strength and range of motion of patients undergoing physiotherapy. First previewed at the 2021 Google I / O conference, company executives said the innovation will significantly improve the speed and applicability of traditional post-estimation models for virtual MSK care.

The IncludeHealths MSK platform leverages this technology to provide prescription care that accurately tracks the progression and outcome of patients with physiotherapy and occupational therapy across the MSK treatment pathway.

Sandeep Gupta, product manager for Google’s TensorFlow, said: The team achieves the ideal balance between speed and accuracy of physiotherapy treatment. “

The platform will help providers provide fast and accurate musculoskeletal care to patients in need of treatment anytime, anywhere, Gupta said.

Virtual physiotherapy has become a hot market where investors are pouring large amounts of cash into MSK start-ups. Hinge Health recently invested $ 300 million in Series D funding, and digital therapy company Kiai raised $ 75 million in Series C funding. Sword Health has earned $ 110 million in six months to drive its global expansion and build a care model based on the value of musculoskeletal care.

In other market movements, Omada Health acquired the virtual physiotherapy company Physera for $ 30 million and telemedicine company Dario Health acquired Upright Technologies for $ 31 million to expand into the digital MSK market.

Employee benefits startup HealthJoy provided a platform designed to make it easier for employees to use health insurance and entered the market when it acquired Rekinetics this year.

Many existing virtual MSK solutions evade traditional healthcare providers, according to Include Health executives. According to Include Health executives, this limits the ability to provide end-to-end integrated care that deploys a combination of virtual and face-to-face services based on patient preference and clinical suitability.

The company’s new MSK cloud-based operating system is specially built to enable providers to support patients with virtual and onsite touchpoints during the care process. According to the company, the lack of hardware or sensors and the overall affordability of the solution will lead to increased patient access, better adherence to recommended MSK treatment routes, and improved clinical outcomes.

