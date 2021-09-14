UChicago, a duality team to market at the 2021 Chicago Venture Summit





Published on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Several teams at the University of Chicago and Duality are marketing the world’s first accelerator focused exclusively on quantum technology at the 2021 Chicago Venture Summit.

The Venture Capital Conference will take place September 27-29 and will bring together key venture capital investors and leaders of the innovation ecosystem with the founders.

>> Register for DeepTech Showcase here.

Starting Monday, September 27, the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Argones Chain Reaction Innovation Program will host the 2021 Deep Tech Showcase as part of a larger event. The virtual showcase is from 2 pm to 3:30 pm (CST).

Pitching for the UChicago and Duality teams includes:

// AddGraft Therapeutics is developing a CRISPR-based treatment technology that uses skin cells to treat addiction. Researchers have developed a treatment platform that effectively treats someone with an alcohol use disorder (AUD) through a one-time, first-time treatment. The treatment is long lasting, very effective and minimally invasive.

This is completed by delivering one or more therapeutic agents using cutaneous epidermal progenitor cells. First, researchers take skin stem cells from AUD patients and use the correct molecular scissors CRISPR to genetically modify them. This process introduces genes that can produce molecules that significantly reduce the motivation to consume or seek alcohol. These skin cells are then retransplanted into the original host via skin grafts. After the implant is reimplanted, the skin graft can produce these molecules as a bioengine throughout the life of the implant.

Team members:

Ryan Meyers, MBA 22, Co-Founder and CEO Xiaoyang Wu, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Associate Professor Ming Xu, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Chicago, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Professor of Anesthesia and Critical Care, University Biology Faculty of Science Chicago

// Arrow Immuneis is developing next-generation biologics for immuno-oncology of solid tumors. The company is developing protein engineering techniques that retain IO molecules in the tumor microenvironment to act as monotherapy and enhance the response to checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy.

The company has developed a powerful approach to mask these compounds to be peripherally inactive but activated within the tumor in order to limit immune-related adverse events and open treatment windows.

Team members:

Jeffrey Hubbell, Co-Founder, Professor Eugene Bell, Vice Dean of Development at the University of Chicago, Atsushi Ishihara, Co-Founder, Lecturer, Imperial College London Aslan Manslov, Co-Founder, Post-Doctor Scholar, University of Chicago Melody Swarts, Co- Founder, Professor William B. Ogden, Department of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago

// Axion Technologies is a company based in Tallahassee, Florida, developing quantum random number generators for high performance computing systems. Its design allows you to embed a unique digital signature for hardware authentication. The company has won the NSFS BIR Award.

Team members:

Carol Scarlet, Founder of Florida A & M University, Associate Professor of Physics

// Esya Labs’ mission is to detect neurodegenerative diseases early, accurately and cost-effectively. First-in-class products for Alzheimer’s disease provide a 360-degree perspective for early diagnosis, personalized treatment planning based on the efficacy of ranked drugs for specific patients, and monitoring of disease progression. Make it possible.

The platform uses synthetic DNA strands designed to function in a particular way. These so-called DNA nanodevices are used to measure the performance of lysosomes by creating chemical maps of process activity that were previously impossible.Company

Team members:

// Nanopattern Technologies commercializes quantum dot inks that enable the production of next-generation energy-efficient, bright, and fast refresh rate displays. I recently received a $ 1 million NSFS BIR grant.

In addition to the display, NanoPatterns’ patented technology can pattern oxide nanoparticles for optical applications and near-infrared (NIR) quantum dots for multispectral sensor applications.

Team members:

Dr. Kambe, 19 years old, co-founder and CEO, Dmitri Talapin, co-founder, professor of chemistry, Ernest DeWitt Burton

// qBraid is a Hanover, New Hampshire-based company developing a cloud-based platform for controlled access to other quantum computing software and hardware. The platform includes qBraidLearn and qBraidLab.

While qBraid Learn is ready to host all courses developed by the Quantum Computing Ecosystem, the team has also developed its own educational content. qBraid provides first-time learners with a streamlined experience through QuBes (Quantum Beginner) courses. Hosted on the qBraid-learn platform, QuBes provides students with all the background knowledge (math, coding, physics) needed to implement quantum computing.

qBraid Lab provides quantum software developers with a cloud-based integrated development environment (IDE). Unlike other in-browser development platforms, the qBraids ecosystem specifically optimizes quantum computing by providing a development environment with all popular quantum computing packages pre-installed.

Team members:

Andrea Coladangelo, Co-Founder, Researcher of Physics, UC Berkeley Jared Heath, Co-Founder, Vice President of Engineering Jason Necaise, Co-Founder Elliot Potter, Co-Founder, Vice President of Engineering Kanav Setia, Co-Founder and CEO, Postok Researcher, James Whitfield, Dartmouth College, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Professor of Physics, Dartmouth College

// UK-based Quantopticon develops software for simulating quantum photonic devices. This software has applications mainly in the emerging fields of quantum computing and ultra-secure quantum communication.

Quantopticon specializes in modeling solid-state type quantum systems commonly embedded in cavity structures to control and enhance specific optical transitions. The software for modeling the interaction of light and matter is underpinned by its own unique general methodology developed by. Team from first principle.

The purpose of their software is ultimately to save quantum optics designers time and money by eliminating the need for iterative experiments to test and optimize physical prototypes.

Team members:

// Super.tech develops software that accelerates quantum computing applications by optimizing the entire system stack, from algorithms to control pulses. In August, the company announced the launch of a software platform aimed at making quantum computing faster and more commercially viable than other methods.

A platform called SuperstaQ connects applications to IBM Quantum, IonQ, and Rigetti quantum computers, optimizing software across the system stack and improving the performance of the underlying quantum computer.

Team members:

Fred Chong, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Seymour Goodman, Professor, Faculty of Computer Science, University of Chicago, Pranav Gokhale, PhD 20, Co-Founder and CEO

Among the presentation teams, Axion, qBraid, Quantopticon, and Super.tech have been selected from competitive applicants around the world, scrutinized by an internal review process, and joined Cohort 1 of Duality. bottom.

Launched in April 2021, Duality is the first accelerator of its kind aimed at supporting the next generation of startups focused on quantum science and technology. The 12-month program offers world-class business and entrepreneurship training from the Polsky Center at the University of Chicago Booth Business School, and uses networks, facilities, and programming from the Chicago Quantum Exchange at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. Opportunity is provided. , Argonne National Laboratory, and P33.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2021/09/14/uchicago-duality-teams-to-pitch-at-2021-chicago-venture-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos