iPhone 13 camera stands out in macro photos, movie videos





iPhone 13 Pro models can take super close-up photos in a new macro mode.

It’s hard to dominate the smartphone photography market today, but Apple is experimenting with the new cinematographic focus feature on the iPhone 13 and the close-up macro photography feature on the iPhone 13 Pro.

At first glance, the new iPhone cameras are similar to those offered on last year’s iPhone 12 model, with two on the low-end model and three on the more expensive Pro phone. However, with improved camera and core features, this year’s model is a significant step up from the 2020 iPhone, as well as older models that customers are likely to upgrade from this year.

Apple’s iPhone 13 will get an improved 12-megapixel camera with a better ultra-wide-angle lens and sensor, the company said Tuesday. In addition to portrait mode, calculated photos, better image stabilization, and diagonal design of the rear lens, the iPhone 13 comes with cinematic mode to create cinema-style videos. The iPhone 13 Pro also comes with three new rear cameras, all in night mode.

The iPhone 13’s dual camera system collects 46% more light with a wide aperture of f / 1.6. According to Apple, this is the largest sensor in the dual camera system first introduced on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Cinematic mode is the latest feature for cameras to record cinema-style video and shots in Dolby Vision HDR. When recording in the new mode, the camera focuses on the subject regardless of whether it is stationary or moving. The camera then predicts when the subject will enter the frame and shifts its focus to draw the viewer’s attention.

In addition to being included in the iPhone 13, the latest cameras are coming to the iPhone 13 Mini. It is the itsA15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 camera.

iPhone 13 Pro also has a new triple camera system with better lenses and sensors. The new 77mm telephoto lens comes with a 3x optical zoom for a total of 6x zoom. Its ultra-wide camera features autofocus and f / 1.8 aperture, providing a 92% improvement in dark places. Next is a wide camera with an f / 1.5 aperture.

These aren’t major changes from the 2020 iPhone 12, which comes with a wide and ultra-wide camera for low-end models and adds a telephoto camera to the high-end iPhone Pro model. However, new features and camera options can be much more appealing to people using older iPhones, especially single-camera models. Significant improvements to the camera will be more pronounced than faster processors and better screens.

The camera is very important for smartphones. As a result, newer models have multiple cameras, often with bumps to accommodate better optics and image sensors. Photos and videos are a way for us to catalog and share our lives, and features such as better low light performance and new lens perspectives really help.

Apple unveiled its camera at the iPhone 13 launch event on Tuesday.

Apple established an overwhelming lead in smartphone photography with its first iPhone, but lost its advantage as rivals such as Samsung, Google, and Huawei invested heavily in their own technology. Apple has remained competitive by steadily improving its camera hardware and, importantly, the software that comes with it to process some frames of raw data into a finished JPEG or HEIC photo file. ..

Apple has added wide-angle and telephoto cameras to expand its creative options, but its generally conservative approach means that the iPhone doesn’t use pixel binning. Telephoto zoom factor.

Instead, Apple has been working on software features such as portrait modes to make people’s photos look beautiful, improved performance in dim lighting, and Pro Raw photo formats for more advanced photos.

