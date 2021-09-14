Apple Watch Series 7 debuts with similar design, larger display, faster charging, new colors and more





Apple Watch Series 7 will be unveiled for the first time today as part of Apple’s September iPhone 13 event. The new hardware features an extended display, new finishing options, fast charging and more.

Display upgrade

Larger displays have edges that show more content on the screen and show the clock face from the side. The new display also supports a full keyboard for text input. The display will be bright even when used indoors.

The new case sizes will go from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm, and existing Apple Watch bands will continue to be compatible. Series 7 introduces new Contour and Modular Duo watch faces that take advantage of the curved edges of the large screen.

According to Apple, Series 7 is the most crack-resistant glass with IP6X certification, which is as water-resistant as dust-proof.

Faster charging

Charges have been improved, speeds are 33% faster, 8 minutes of charging allows 8 hours of sleep tracking, and 45 minutes from 0 to 80%. This new charging method uses USB-C and the current magnetic charging pack.

Color and material

Apple Watch Series 7 is available for the first time in five aluminum colors: Midnight, Starlight, Green, and the new blue, with the option of (PRODUCT) RED Space Gray (now Midnight) or Silver (now Starlight). I did. The colors of stainless steel and titanium have not changed from Series 6: Silver, Graphite, Gold, Natural, Space Black.

availability

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available “late this fall,” with no exact release date yet, consistent with reports of production delays in recent weeks. This probably means a release by the end of October, but Apple hasn’t announced a pre-order date yet.

The Apple Watch lineup continues to include Series 3 and SE models without changing prices or features. The Apple Watch Series 7 maintains the same price as the Series 6 (starting at $ 399).

watchOS 8

In addition, watchOS 8 introduces automated bike detection during training, tipping detection during cycling, and optimized training support for tracking electric bike training. The software update will be released on Monday, September 20th.

