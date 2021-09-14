Google Cloud Opens New Canadian Cloud Region in Toronto





Google Cloud has launched a new cloud region in Toronto, Canada. This is the 28th in the world.

The new region with three Availability Zones is Canada’s second largest cloud computing provider based in Mountain View, California, which opened a cloud region in Montreal in 2018.

According to Jim Lambe, managing director of Google Cloud Canada, Google Cloud has been investing in Canada for over a decade.

“Combined with the Montreal region, customers will benefit from an improved business continuity plan with the decentralized and secure infrastructure needed to meet disaster recovery IT and business requirements while maintaining data sovereignty. You can get it, “Lambe said in a blog post on Tuesday. “The new region will be launched in three zones to help organizations of all sizes and industries distribute apps and storage to protect them from service interruptions, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Bigtable. A core portfolio of Google Cloud Platform products is also available., Spanner and BigQuery. We will continue to invest in new infrastructure, engineering support, and solutions to support all Canadian users, customers, and government agencies. “

These new solutions include a guaranteed workload for Canada that is currently in preview. Assured Workloads allow users to protect and configure sensitive workloads according to specific regulatory or policy requirements.

Google Cloud has “extraordinary” strengths in data and analytics services, but these services also demand extraordinary performance and availability, said Toronto-based Softchoice’s Chief Executive Officer. Andrew Caprara, a technology services and solutions provider and Google Cloud Premier Partner, said.

“Creating a local region in Toronto gives more Canadian customers a safer, lower latency option,” Caprara said in an email to CRN. “The regional cloud ecosystem also addresses geopolitical regulatory and industry compliance issues that can prevent organizations, especially the financial and public sectors, from getting the most out of the cloud.”

According to Caprara, Google Cloud’s investment to bring large-scale capabilities to Canada will allow Canadian companies to adopt a multi-cloud strategy.

“One of Google’s successful adoptions is their position in a true multi-cloud strategy. They don’t have to be the company’s only cloud,” he said. “The expansion in Canada gives our customers more options to adopt Google as part of a broader and more thoughtful cloud strategy that may already include AWS and Azure.”

Amazon Web Services has one cloud region in Canada, launched in 2016 in the metropolitan Montreal area and added a third Availability Zone last year. Microsoft Azure has a three-zone cloud region in Toronto and another in Quebec City. Both opened in 2016.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud recently received Protected B certification from the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security. This is crucial for customers in the healthcare, education and regulated industries that employ cloud services, Lambe said. Google Cloud is also currently hosting the first Google Cloud Accelerator Canada program, a 10-week virtual accelerator program for 12 Canadian startups.

Google Cloud has seven other cloud regions under development in Columbus, Ohio. Doha, Qatar; Paris; Milan and Turin, Italy. Chile, Santiago; Madrid, Spain.

