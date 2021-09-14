New entry-level iPad with screen, camera and storage upgrades





Apple has announced a new entry-level iPad with a thinner bezel and a faster A13 Bionic processor to replace the previous model’s A12 chip, but pays extra cash for the high-end iPad Air or iPad Pro. is needed. I need a more sophisticated model without a chin and home button.

According to Apple, the A13 chip is 20% faster than previous models and up to 3 times faster than the fastest Chromebooks …

The rear camera has improved low light and autofocus performance. The front camera has become a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the Center Stage has become a budget model. This is one of the key features of the more expensive models.

The iPad Pro’s CenterStage experience is now available on the iPad, enabled with the new 12MP UltraWide front camera and Neural Engine, allowing users to enjoy even more engaging video calls. As the user moves around, Center Stage automatically pans the camera so that the user can see it. When others join, the camera also detects them and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation. Center Stage makes video calling more natural with FaceTime and third-party video calling apps. Whether you’re virtually catching up with your loved ones or using your iPad in a remote learning environment, Center Stage offers a more engaging experience than ever before.

The 10.2-inch screen is also the first entry-level model to get True Tone.

True Tone first appeared on the beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display on the iPad. The upgraded new ambient light sensor enables True Tone, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of the room. True Tone on the new iPad makes images look more natural and provides users with a more comfortable viewing experience in all lighting environments.

Compatible with Apple Pencil (1st generation) and smart keyboard for iPad.

The 9th generation iPad offers two storage tiers, 64GB (twice the 32GB of the previous model) and 256GB. There are silver and space gray, and gold is dropped.

The price of the new entry-level iPad hasn’t changed, with a starting price of $ 329. Pre-orders will be placed from today and will be shipped from September 24th (Friday).

