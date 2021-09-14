Apple brings macro, low light, and movie-focused updates to the iPhone 13 Pro camera – TechCrunch





With today’s announcement of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, which will be available on September 24, Apple continues its tradition of improving the photography capabilities of consumer devices.

Last year’s iPhone 12 had two rear camera lenses, while the iPhone 12 Pro had three. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro follow. The iPhone 13 has the same wide (f / 1.6 aperture) and ultra-wide (f / 2.4 aperture) lenses as the iPhone 12, but the iPhone 13 Pro introduces a whole new camera system.

Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro improves low light performance by allowing a wider opening up to f / 1.5 on the main lens compared to the previous model f / 1.6. Ultra-wide-angle lenses follow the same trend, boasting an improved f / 1.8 from the iPhone 12 Pro’s f / 2.4. These wide openings should collect more light in dark settings such as bars and concerts, which hopefully leads to better image quality. Apple claims that ultra-wide-angle lenses have “up to 92% improvement in low light,” but … you have to test it yourself.

Perhaps the most notable lens upgrade is the telephoto lens improvement. The aperture of this lens is smaller than the previous one (f / 2.8 compared to f / 2.0), but the new telephoto lens is equivalent to 77mm and the iPhone 12 Pro’s telephoto lens is 52mm. This allows users to zoom in on distant scenes without sacrificing image quality. Telephoto lenses now also support night mode, which was not previously supported.

Apple has also announced a macro mode available for the iPhone 13 Pro. The ultra-wide-angle lens and the autofocus system work together to magnify a subject close to 2 cm. These shots are difficult to achieve even with a professional non-telephone camera. Users can also record video and slow motion on this scale. This should open up some interesting options.

Apple also announced new features available on both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: Photographic Styles and Cinematic Mode.

Photographic Styles applies local edits to the image in real time as the photo is rendered, so the photographer uses one of four presets to create a shot and the final product before clicking the shutter button. You can see what it looks like. Of course, even autofocus had 10 years of real-time filters, but Apple understands how these photographic styles use machine learning to intelligently apply edits without compromising the subject’s skin tone. By doing so, it claims to be technically sophisticated.

In cinematic mode, the user can shoot a video, but later change the background blur and virtual focus of the clip. This feature seems to be aimed at professional filmmakers. Apple has introduced Kathryn Bigelow and Greig Fraser to demonstrate its functionality. Still, Canon and Nikon don’t have to worry — there’s always the advantage of a camera, as opposed to a camera, which is a phone — but hey, it says smartphone movies have never made a splash at the academy. It does not mean.

The iPhone 13 starts at $ 799 (which is, on record, more expensive than an entry-level DSLR camera and a decent lens). iPhone 13 Pro — telephoto lenses, macro photography, and everything else — starts at $ 999.

