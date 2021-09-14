Another-world “time crystals” created within Google Quantum Computers have the potential to change physics forever





Researchers working with Google may have used the technology giant’s quantum computer to create a completely new stage of matter in time crystals.

Time crystals are one of the most important laws of physics, the second law of thermodynamics, and isolated systems because they have the ability to circulate permanently between two states without losing energy. It states that disorder or entropy should always increase. These strange time crystals remain stable and resist dissolution to randomness, even though they exist in a constant flux state.

According to a research article posted on the preprint database arXiv on July 28, scientists used qubits (a traditional computer bit version of quantum computing) within the core of Google’s Sycamore quantum processor to about 100. I was able to create a time crystal for a second.

Related: 12 stunning quantum physics experiments

The existence of this strange new material phase and the completely new realm of physical behavior it reveals is very exciting for physicists. In particular, time crystals were first predicted to exist only nine years ago.

“This was a big surprise,” Curt von Keyserlingk, a physicist at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, who was not involved in the study, told Live Science. “If I asked someone 30, 20, or 10 years ago, they wouldn’t have expected this.”

Time crystals are attractive objects for physicists because they essentially circumvent one of the most iron-clad laws in physics, the second law of thermodynamics. He states that entropy (a rough analog of the amount of disorder in the system) is constantly increasing. If you want to make something more orderly, you need to put more energy into it.

This tendency for greater disorder explains many things, such as why it’s easier to mix the material into the mixture than to separate it again, and why the headphone cord gets tangled in the pants pocket. It also sets the arrow of time, and the universe of the past is always more orderly than the present. For example, if you look at the video in reverse, it can look strange, primarily because you’re witnessing this counterintuitive reversal of entropy flow.

The second law of thermodynamics shows that all systems evolve towards a more chaotic state and energy is evenly shared throughout the system. (Image Credit: Universal History Archive / Universal Image Group via Getty Images)

Time crystals do not follow this rule. Instead of slowly approaching thermal equilibrium “thermalization” so that energy or temperature is evenly distributed throughout the environment, it stacks between two energy states above equilibrium and circulates indefinitely between them. increase.

To explain how unusual this behavior is, von Keyserlingk said he would draw a sealed box filled with coins before being shaken a million times. When the coins bounce off each other and bounce off, they “explore all sorts of configurations that can be explored and become more and more chaotic” until the sway stops. A box will open and coins will be displayed randomly. About half of the coins are facing up and half are facing down. You can expect to see this random half-up and half-down endpoint regardless of how the coins in the box were first placed.

Inside Google’s Sycamore “box”, you can display the qubits of the quantum processor in the same way as coins. Just as a coin is either front or back, a cubit is either 1 or 0, and the odds of probability of both states, called two possible positions in a two-state system, or superposition. It is a combination. According to von Keyserlingk, the strange thing about Time Crystal is that the amount of swaying and zapping from one state to another cannot move the Time Crystal’s qubit to a random composition, the lowest energy state. That is. You can only flip from the start state to the second state and then back again.

“It’s a kind of flip-flop,” said von Keyserlingk. “It doesn’t look random, it just gets stuck. It seems like you remember what it looked like at first, and the pattern repeats over time.”

In this sense, the time crystal is like a pendulum that never stops shaking.

“The pendulum is completely physically isolated from space, and even in the absence of friction or drag, it eventually stops. This is due to the second law of thermodynamics,” said a physicist at the University of Lafbara. Achillea Slazarides said. Britain, one of the first scientists to discover the theoretical potential of a new phase in 2015, told Live Science. “Energy begins to focus on the center of gravity of the pendulum, but there are all these internal degrees of freedom, like the way atoms oscillate in the rod and eventually move.”

In fact, there is no way for large objects to behave like time crystals without sounding absurd. The only rule that allows time crystals to exist is the eerie and hyperreal rule that dominates the very small world of quantum mechanics.

In the quantum world, objects behave like both point particles and small waves at the same time, and the magnitude of these waves in any region of space represents the probability of finding a particle at that location. However, randomness (such as random defects in the crystal structure or programmed randomness of the strength of the interaction between the cubits) allows the probability wave of the particle to be canceled anywhere except in one very small region. There is sex. It is rooted in place and cannot move, change state, or heat with its surroundings, and the particles are localized.

Researchers used this localization process as the basis for their experiments. Scientists used 20 superconducting aluminum qubits to program each into one of two possible states. Next, by irradiating the strip with a microwave beam, we were able to drive the qubit and invert the state. The researchers repeated the experiment with tens of thousands of runs and stopped at various points to record the state of the qubit. What they found was that the qubit collection was flipped back and forth between the two configurations, not the qubit. It absorbs heat from the microwave beam either by making a time crystal.

They also saw an important clue that their time crystal was a phase of matter. What is considered a phase usually needs to be very stable in the face of fluctuations. Even slight changes in the ambient temperature of the solid will not melt the solid. The liquid does not evaporate or freeze suddenly due to slight fluctuations. Similarly, even if the microwave beam used to invert the qubit between states is close to the exact 180 degrees required for full inversion, but adjusted to shift slightly, the qubit is otherwise. Inverts to the state of.

“If it’s not exactly 180 degrees, it won’t be scrambled,” Lazarides said. “that [the time crystal] Even if you make a slight mistake, you will magically insert chips little by little. “

Another characteristic of moving from one phase to another is breaking physical symmetry. The idea is that the laws of physics are the same for objects at any point in time or in space. As a liquid, molecules in water follow the same laws of physics at all points and directions in space, but cool enough to turn water into ice, and the molecules are regular along the crystal structure or lattice. Select and place points across. Suddenly, water molecules had a favorable point to occupy in space, leaving other points empty, spontaneously breaking the spatial symmetry of water.

Just as ice breaks in space symmetry to crystallize in space, time crystals break in time symmetry to crystallize in time. First, the qubit sequence experiences continuous symmetry between all moments of time before they are converted to the time crystal phase. However, the periodic cycle of the microwave beam chops the constant conditions experienced by the qubit into discrete packets (making the symmetry imposed by the beam discrete time-transforming symmetry). The qubit then breaks with the discrete time-transformation symmetry imposed by the laser by flipping back and forth with a period twice the wavelength of the beam. These are the first objects that we know can do this.

All of this strangeness makes time crystals rich in new physics, and the controls that Sycamore provides to researchers beyond other settings can make it an ideal platform for further investigation. I can do it. But I’m not saying that it can’t be improved. Like all quantum systems, Google’s quantum computers are completely out of the environment to prevent qubits from undergoing a process called decoherence, eventually destroying the quantum localization effect and destroying time crystals. Must be separated into. Researchers are working on ways to better isolate the processor and mitigate the effects of decoherence, but the effects are unlikely to be permanently eliminated.

Nevertheless, Google’s experiments may continue to be the best way to study foreseeable future time crystals. Many other projects use diamonds, helium-3 superfluids, quasiparticles called magnons, and Bose-Einstein condensates to create what appears to be compelling time crystals in other ways. Although successful, the crystals produced by these setups dissipate too quickly in detail. study.

The theoretical novelty of crystals is, in a sense, double-edged swords, as physicists are currently struggling to find their clear uses, but von Keyserlingk can use them as precision sensors. Suggests. Other suggestions include using crystals for better memory storage or to develop quantum computers with even faster processing power.

But in another sense, the greatest use of time crystals may already be here. They allow scientists to scrutinize the boundaries of quantum mechanics.

“This allows us not only to study what appears in nature, but to actually design it and see what quantum mechanics can and cannot do,” says Lazarides. “If you can’t find something in nature, it doesn’t mean it can’t exist. We just created one of them.”

Originally published in Live Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/google-invents-time-crystal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos