An all-new iPad Mini with 5G, USB-C, and a larger 8.3-inch display announced





Apple has announced the all-new iPad Mini. It features a new enclosure with a narrow bezel and rounded corners. The big news is that it’s bigger than the iPad Mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display (from the previous 7.9-inch panel), making the device even more viable as a multitasking and academic driver. According to Apple, the screen can reach a brightness of 500 nits and has an anti-reflective coating.

The iPad Mini is currently Apple’s smallest tablet, even though it’s large. Apple was rumored to be considering a mini LED display on the new iPad, as well as the largest iPad Pro. They seem to have missed the mark. The new Mini has a regular Liquid Retina display.

Image: Apple

The design of the iPad Mini has been nearly consistent since its debut in 2012. The new model is like a shake-up to a traditional build with a slimmer border than the iPad Mini 5 and new color options such as pink, purple, and starlight in addition to space gray.

Image: Apple

The new tablet has a USB-C port (with data transfer up to 5Gbps), top button Touch ID (no Face ID yet), a new landscape stereo speaker system, and front and rear upgraded 12MP cameras (including:) Also equipped. A shooter with a True Tone flash and Focus Pixels on the back and a new 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Supports Apples Center Stage feature. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G (up to 3.5Gbps download speed), as well as a second-generation Apple Pencil that magnetically connects to an iPad for wireless charging.

There is a new slim smart folio cover, but no keyboard cover is mentioned.Image: Apple

The enclosure also incorporates 100% recycled aluminum. The main logic board solder contains 100% recycled tin, and the enclosure magnets and speakers are 100% recycled rare earth elements. Apple claims that the new A15 Bionic chip will improve CPU performance by 40%, GPU performance by 80%, and expect full-day battery life.

The new iPad Mini can be ordered today and will start selling from $ 499 on September 24th. Cellular models start at $ 649. The new Smart Folio costs $ 59 and the second-generation iPad Pencil is available for $ 129.

