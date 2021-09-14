iPhone 13 brings new designs and stylish colors.Here’s what you need to know





iPhone 13 comes in a variety of new colors.

The iPhone 13 line, unveiled at Apple’s hardware event on Tuesday, includes new color and design changes that give the phone an upgrade from last year’s iPhone 12 model. The four base iPhone 13, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max models have smaller notches, longer battery life, and new camera tricks and other features. (The method for pre-ordering iPhone 13 is as follows.)

Here are some notable color and design changes and an upgrade to the iPhone 13 line compared to the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 size

The confirmed iPhone 13 sizes are:

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4 inch Phone 13: 6.1 inch Phone 13 Pro: 6.1 inch Phone 13 Pro Max: 6.7 inch

These sizes are the same as the iPhone 12, but a little thicker and heavier.

Small notch

Since iPhone X in 2017, Apple has included a notched display on all iPhones as a location for selfie cameras. March analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 13’s notch would be smaller than its predecessor. At an event on Tuesday, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 13’s notch is 20% smaller than the iPhone 12.

Some thought they had a glimpse of the notched iPhone in an episode of the popular Apple TV Plus series Ted Lasso. Two short scenes from Season 2 Episode 6 show a notched iPhone running iOS. It was speculated that the phone in question could be the iPhone 13, but despite the buzz caused by the phone image, CGI flaws in post-production rather than peeking into Apple’s new iPhone. Is more likely to be.

Same Lightning port

Headphone jacks are a thing of the past for the iPhone, but with the rise of MagSafe accessories last year, some predicted that the next iPhone would be portless. However, all iPhone 13 models have a Lightning port.

120Hz display

As Kuo predicted in March, the two iPhone 13 Pro models have a 120Hz display. The number of hertz that can be displayed on a mobile phone screen refers to the number of frames per second, which determines how fast and smooth the screen feels when scrolling through apps and web pages. It also affects the smoothness of supported games.

Because some high-end handsets, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 8 Pro, have this feature, many expected an iPhone 12 to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. On Twitter, tech analyst and leaker Jon Prosser argued that the decision not to implement 120Hz on the iPhone 12 Pro was due to battery life issues as 5G consumes a lot of battery on its own. bottom. But with the iPhone 13, which has a long battery life, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

The iPhone 12 had a 60Hz display.

Scar larger battery than Gutirrez / CNET

All four iPhone 13 models have a battery that lasts longer than the iPhone 12 model. It supports Pro model 120Hz displays. The extended battery life is due to the larger battery, the combination of iOS 15 and A15 Bionic chips.

According to Apple, here’s how long a new phone battery will last compared to the corresponding battery on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13: 2.5 hours iPhone 13 Mini: 1.5 hours iPhone 13 Pro: 1.5 hours iPhone 13 Pro Maximum: 2.5 hours

The new iPhone also has a smart data mode that automatically transitions to LTE when 5G isn’t needed.

A slightly thicker width and a heavy phone

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models are slightly thicker than the previous iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 was 7.4 mm thick and weighed 5.78 ounces, while the 13 was 7.65 mm thick and weighed 6.14 ounces. But that’s a difference most people probably don’t notice.

The iPhone 13 is slightly thicker and heavier than the iPhone 12, but not so much.

Apple iPhone 13 colors

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in five colors: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product Red. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, are available in silver, graphite, gold and Sierra Blue.

By comparison, the iPhone 12 comes in six colors: deep blue, mint green, project red, white, black, and more recently purple. iPhone 12 Pro models are available in silver, graphite, gold, and Pacific Blue.

For more information, check out the iPhone 12 review and the best way to sell or trade in your old iPhone.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

