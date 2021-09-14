Apple’s newly redesigned iPad Mini has 5G options starting at $ 649.





The iPad Mini has been redesigned.

Apple is expanding its adoption of 5G. After first introducing a new cellular connection to the iPhone 12 line last year and introducing the updated M1 iPad Pro in April, the company also launched the latest 5G network from wireless carriers on the redesigned iPad Mini on Tuesday. Announced that there is a version to connect to.

As with the iPad Pro 5G update, getting a 5G-enabled version of the iPad Mini can cost a bit more than a Wi-Fi-only model.

Since its first launch in 2010, almost all iPads have included a cellular connectivity option, typically with a $ 130- $ 150 premium compared to standard US Wi-Fi-only prices. I have. Apple will charge an additional $ 200 for the 5G-enabled iPad Pro, and like any other connected tablet, you’ll have to pay extra for services from wireless carriers AT & T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

The new iPad Mini starts at $ 499 (A $ 479, A $ 749) for the Wi-Fi version and $ 649 (A $ 619, A $ 979) for the 5G version. That premium is $ 20 higher than Apple’s $ 130 surcharge to get 4G LTE on the old Mini.

It’s still unclear if carriers will change prices or plans for the new iPad Mini. As I wrote in April, tablet data options have traditionally not been cheap.

If you have an AT & T unlimited plan, you can add a tablet for $ 20 per month. With unlimited, your carrier will charge $ 50 per month for 25GB of tablet data in the DataConnect plan and $ 75 per month for 40GB (with a $ 10 discount for both AutoPay and paperless billing). If you exceed the data limit, you will be charged $ 10 for every 2GB of additional data.

Verizon has several different options. The largest carriers in the country charge $ 20 per month for unlimited 4G LTE and low-bandwidth 5G access if they already have an unlimited wireless plan on Verizon, but if they want access to the fastest 5G flavors. , You have to pay $ 30 per month. Unlimited Plus “offering.

If your account has a Do More or Get More unlimited plan, you can get a 50% reduction per month. Is there a telephone service in Verizon? Unlimited tablet data plans run for $ 75 per month with or without AutoPay and paperless billing discounts. The Unlimited Plus option is $ 85 with automatic payment and paperless billing, and $ 90 without it.

Verizon’s shared data plans allow you to add tablets for $ 10 per month, but these plans don’t give you access to faster 5G and are limited to 4G LTE and lowband 5G networks only.

T-Mobile previously provided 200 MB of free data per month to tablets on the network, but discontinued it in 2017. Still, it has the cheapest, most affordable and widespread tablet data plan at $ 5 / month for 500 MB. For fast data as long as you have one of the telephone service magenta plans (Essential, Magenta Regular, Plus or Max).

If you have an Essentials phone plan, you can get unlimited tablet data with $ 15 per month, but if you’re using Magenta or Magenta Max, enable AutoPay for $ 20 per month for unlimited data. You can add it. Essentials users get up to 50GB of fast data, while Magenta users get up to 100GB of data and then risk slowing down the data by the carrier due to “data prioritization”. ..

If your phone has a carrier’s Magenta Max plan, you don’t have to worry about the tablet’s 50GB threshold.

If you’re not using the T-Mobile wireless service, the price will increase by $ 40 per month, so the 500MB plan is $ 45 and the unlimited option is $ 60 per month (both use AutoPay).

