Breakthrough Innovation: IBM Technology for Real-Time Fraud Detection





Telum-based systems are planned for the first half of 2022.

IBM has unveiled details of upcoming Telum processors designed to bring deep learning inference to enterprise workloads and address fraud in real time. Telum is BigBlues’ first processor with on-chip acceleration for AI inference during transaction execution.

With three years of development, groundbreaking on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to enable customers to achieve massive business insights across banking, financial, transactional, insurance applications, and customer interactions.

Telum-based systems are planned for the first half of 2022. Enterprises typically apply detection technology to catch fraud after it occurs. This process is time and computationally intensive due to technical limitations, especially when fraud analysis and detection is done. Far from mission-critical transactions and data. Latency requirements often prevent complex fraud detections from being completed in real time. As a result, a malicious person may have purchased an item with a stolen credit card before the retailer noticed it.

According to the Federal Trade Commission 2020 Consumer Sentinel Network Databook, consumers reported that they lost more than $ 3.3 billion in fraud in 2020, up from $ 1.8 billion in 2019. Telum can help clients move from a fraud detection attitude to a fraud prevention attitude. Catch many cases of fraud today in a potentially new era of large-scale fraud prevention before the transaction completes, without affecting service-level agreements.

The new chip features an innovative, centralized design that allows clients to harness the full power of AI processors for AI-specific workloads, including fraud detection, loan processing, transaction clearing and settlement, and money laundering prevention. Great for financial services workloads. Laundering and risk analysis.

Ravi Jain, Server Sales Director for India and South Asia, states that the financial services sector routinely handles large volumes of transactions and mission-critical workloads. The newly launched IBM Telum, Z-series chips are designed for volume while allowing applications to run efficiently where data resides. This chip allows businesses to gather insights and fight fraud in real time.

Get live stock prices from BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, check the latest IPO news, best performance IPO, calculate tax with income tax calculation tool, top gain, top loser, Understand the market for best equity funds. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/breakthrough-innovation-ibm-tech-to-detect-fraud-in-real-time/2330200/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos