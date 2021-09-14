Ubisofts driver series revived as a live-action show





Ubisoft plans to bring back the driver franchise announced today … in a live-action streaming series. Those sounds you just heard were millions of excited fans collectively scooping forward in their seats, and soon disappointed and depressed.

Danielle Kreinik, Head of Television Development at Ubisoft Film & Television, our mission at Ubisoft is to bring games to life in new and exciting ways, creating content set in the game world, culture and community. Working with Binge, we can bring the driver series directly to the audience who are most passionate about seeing this franchise come true.

The driver made his debut on the first PlayStation in 1999 and soon established himself as one of the first talented Grand Theft Auto rivals. Where the Rockstar Games series promoted unlimited violence and genocide that parody the real world, however, drivers are clearly more modest, focusing on driving mechanics and car chase rather than fierce gang-grand shootouts. It was an incident.

Some sequels follow. More recently, 2011’s Driver: San Francisco (the last main line in the series) and 2014’s Driver: Speedboat Paradise, a free-to-play mobile game. Another popular Ubisoft franchise, Watch Dogs, reportedly began its life as a driver game before transforming into its own. Watch Dogs has since created its own successful franchise.

In 2021, a group of developers took the issue in their hands by releasing Driver Syndicate, a spiritual successor inspired by the first two entries of the driver franchise. It’s far from the full-blown driver game that many wanted, but it’s far ahead of what Ubisoft, which continues to collect dust somewhere in the studio archives, is doing in the series.

The live-action driver series will only be available on Binge, a streaming service dedicated to video game-based programming. Both will be available in 2022.

