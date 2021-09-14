Creative advertising technology is at the forefront of the revolution and VCs need to be careful – TechCrunch





Casey Saran, a veteran of advertising technology who set the time for the Google and Magnite project (now Magnite), is co-founder and CEO of Spaceback.

2021 was a good year for advertising technology investors. Ratings are skyrocketing, Wall Street is happy, and exits are frequent and satisfying. It’s a great opportunity to double and invest in digital creative advertising technology, an area that has been largely ignored but is ready for a major turnaround in the coming years.

please think about it. When was the last time you saw a large advertising technology funding round that turned the message itself that people actually see every day into real advertising? I argue that this is the perfect time.

Adtech start-ups that understand how to adapt ads that can interact with remote controls, synchronized smartphones, or voice commands can theoretically create game changers.

Here are five reasons why venture capital should consider increasing investment in ad tech startups to build the next generation of creative tools:

Creative technology is far from saturated

Think about how much you’ve spent over 15 years on digital advertising mechanics such as targeting, delivery, measurement, and validation. Not to mention the signs spent helping brands track the interaction of customer data with the marketing cloud, DMP and CDP.

Still, on the one hand, you can count the number of creative-centric advertising technology companies. This means there is plenty of room for innovation and early leaders. VideoAmp, which helps brands create ads on various social platforms, raised $ 75 million earlier this year. Given how fast platforms like TikTok and Snap are growing, that’s not the last.

Digital advertising targeting is under pressure

Today, advertising needs to do more work. During the regulation, the abolition of cookies, and the lockdown of data collection by Apple, there is a growing interest in content-targeted advertising, including funding such as GumGum and funding companies such as InfoSum.

However, the digital advertising ecosystem cannot be achieved simply by using a wider range of data processing technologies instead of “retargeting”. The media really wants a creative resurgence that can only be caused by scalable technology. The recent funding for creative testing startup Marpipe has begun, but we need to focus more on real-world tech-driven ideas and automation.

