Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Offers High-Tech Vocational Training





The new campus will train tech leaders for work on Amazon’s HQ2 and elsewhere.

Alexandria, Virginia Virginia Tech has officially launched a new “innovation campus” in Alexandria as part of a federal effort to bring tens of thousands of new high-tech jobs to the region.

But if you live or work in the area, you may want to pack your earplugs and your patience for the next few years.

An area called National Landing is actually taking off between the new Virginia Tech in Potomac Yard and the Graduate School of Computer Science, the new subway station next door, and the Amazon headquarters in Pentagon City. In Pentagon City, truck calls and hammer calls make it almost difficult to speak on the street.

Amazon has already allocated 3,000 people to work at HQ2 and plans to hire more than 20,000 more over the next 10 years.

Carletta Ooton, Vice President of Operations at Amazon, said:

Prior to Thursday’s Career Day, Amazon announced that it would hire 125,000 workers in cities and towns across the United States on Tuesday.Hundreds of those jobs will be in Virginia, Maryland, and DC

Ooton is pushing back critics’ argument that the Internet giant’s career ladder is broken.

“You can start with our fulfillment center, end up with HQ2, and get a STEM education that we know we need,” she said. “So it’s an exciting time.”

Virginia Tech wants to train future architects of cutting-edge digital technology on its new innovation campus.

Lance Collins, Secretary-General and Vice President of the new campus, said:

The 300,000-square-foot Academic Building 1 is carved like a jewel to maximize solar power. It is designed to educate master’s and doctoral students to help the United States gain an edge in advanced technology.

Amazon is located in northern Virginia to harness an educated workforce.

“Believe it or not, it’s not as big as it was at the beginning, but it’s still below your needs,” Collins said.

The director said the new Virginia Tech campus will focus from the beginning on securing a diverse group of students and future technology leaders.

According to Collins, blacks and browns have historically been undervalued in engineering and computer science. He wants to change that by providing them with a new campus location in an exploding area.

Related: 134 Virginia Tech students not enrolled due to non-compliance with vaccine regulations

Related: First Look: Rendering of the Amazon HQ2 “Spiral” Building in Arlington

Related: Jeff Bezos makes the largest donation Smithsonian has ever seen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/features/producers-picks/virginia-tech-breaks-ground-new-innovation-campus-train-top-tech-workers/65-6df63411-ef8f-48c3-8d0a-11e700f201e8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos