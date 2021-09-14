All Atlas Skew locations in The Confluence in Destiny 2





You’ve been looking for Atlas Skews in several major locations around Dreaming City, but now it’s time to get the prize. Ager’s Scepter Exotic is locked behind another step in the quest called A Hollow Coronation. To get it, you need to delve into One of the most elusive areas in Dreaming City, The Confluence.

The hardest part of this quest stage is reaching and navigating Confluence with Harbinger’s Secrets, Eshira’s Garden, and even several portals and paths leading to Ceres’ spine. Here’s how to get there and find the Atlas Skew:

How to get to the confluence

There are several ways to reach the confluence, but the easiest way to do a hollow coronation is to enter from the Esila Gardens on the Strand. Head towards the Strand, turn right until you reach the last walkway, and enter inside to reach Esila’s Gardens. From there, jump onto the bridge and turn right towards the dome opposite the tree. There is a portal in the middle of the gazebo-like structure that gives you direct access to the first Atlas Skew.

Image via Bungie Screenshot via Bungie

Alternatively, you can enter The Confluence from Harbinger’s Seclaude Cathedral. Go to the end of Harbinger’s Seclude. There is a lonely statue overlooked there. Then turn back and get off the elevator. This will drop you into the room where you fought the High Celebrant during the hunting season, and the weekly quest ends with a week of weak curses. From there, go to the end and create the right to find the portal.

Garden entry

Take the entrance portal from Garden of Esila to Confluence and you’ll see this Atlas Skew waiting for you as soon as you exit the other side.

Screenshots via Bungie Confluence Trees

After using the Garden Entry Atlas Skew, turn right and then right until you reach the corridor with large trees. The HUD displays the Atlas Skew right next to the tree.

Screenshot via bungee

Follow the path until you reach a large room, each with three different entries leading to an atlas skew.

Screenshots from Bungie Confluence Throne Entry

Turn right from a room with multiple entrances and you’ll find the entrance to the Shuttered Sloan Dungeon during the Week of the Strongest Curse. Atlas Skew is at the end of the corridor, right next to the portal.

Screenshots via Bungie Confluence Giant Crystal

From the entrance to Shattered Throne, look across the room and find the giant crystal and another Atlas Skew right next to it.

Harbinger Cathedral

After grabbing the rest of the Atlas Skews, go to the rest of the door and you’ll find yourself in the cathedral leading to Harbinger’s Seclaude. The last Atlas Skew is right next to the statue. From here, you can use the portal on the left to go to Harbinger’s Seclude or go to HELM to take another step in A Hollow Coronation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/destiny/news/all-atlas-skew-locations-in-the-confluence-in-destiny-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos