How to enable Google Assistant from the power button on Android 12





With the latest release of Android, there are many more ways to open the Google Assistant. Jack Wallen will show you how to change the way you press and hold the power button to one such way.

Android 12 is coming soon, and the verdict (at least from you) is overwhelmingly positive. With Material You and many new features and optimizations, there are many modern iterations that can be offered to all types of users.

One new feature makes activating the Google Assistant even easier. This new option allows all devices to recognize hotwords if voice activation fails, or if you have multiple Android devices (like me) and you don’t want to call “Hey, Google”. Wait for input. Another example where this new method is useful is when you are in a noisy environment and Android does not respond to voice commands.

In any case, Android 12 has options, one of which is to press and hold the power button to launch the Google Assistant. Here’s how to enable this feature.

Things necessary

For this to work, you need a device running Android 12. The final version of 12 has not been released, so you can choose to join the beta program at any time. For information on how to join the Android 12 Beta Program, see How to Get Android 12 Beta.

That’s all you need. Let’s enable this new feature.

How to map the power button to the Google Assistant on Android 12

To map the power button to the Google Assistant, swipe down on the notification shade twice and tap the gear icon[設定]Opens a window.[設定]Then scroll down[システム]Tap.[システム]From the menu[ジェスチャー]Tap.

In the gesture, press and hold the power button to find and tap (Figure A).

Figure A

Android 12[設定]Of the window[ジェスチャー]section.

In the window that appears (Figure B)[アシスタントの保留]Associated with[オン/オフ]Tap the slider until it is in the on position.

Figure B

Enable the power button and launch the Google Assistant on Android 12.

When you’re done, go back to settings and press and hold the power button. This will bring up a new screen (Figure C) notifying you of the changes. It also explains how to turn off your device by saying “Turn off” when the Google Assistant opens. If you want to restart your smartphone, open the Google Assistant and say “restart”.

Figure C

The info window helps you understand how to work with the new features.

You can now map your Google Assistant to the power button on your device. This new option isn’t for everyone, but if you want more options for opening the Google Assistant, it’s a great addition.

