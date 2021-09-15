Center Stage: Why Apple’s Zoom Video feature is so useful





The latest iPad wide-angle cameras can better frame video calls.

One of the well-known things about the iPad is that it’s always used for zooming and video chat, but the front camera isn’t ideally placed. Apple’s latest iPad Mini and entry-level iPad could ease some of the hassle. CenterStage is a digital zoom tool built into the latest iPad wide-angle camera that automatically frames your face (and your family).

The technology first debuted on the high-end iPad Pro this spring, but the feature has penetrated faster than expected on the new iPad Mini and even the entry-level 9th ​​generation iPad. I used it on an iPad Pro: here’s how it works and how you should set your expectations.

Like other auto-zoom cameras like Facebook Portal, Center Stage follows the talking person’s face. This works by starting with a wide-angle camcorder capture (122 degrees) and zooming in digitally as needed. Once setup is complete, you don’t need to do anything. You can get up and walk around and Center Stage will follow you.

It worked very well on the iPad Pro with the M1. If necessary, I panned quickly and smoothly and zoomed into my face. However, it was a bit strange and annoying to video chat participants.

By the way, an example of a center stage, recorded with Filmic Pro on one iPad Pro: (Note that I’m looking at the iPad, stick with the other iPad too!) (Long version of the clip in the video review ) Pic.twitter.com/0atzFUrFuW

Scott Stein (@jetscott) May 19, 2021 Can Be Off

You don’t need to use the center stage as it can be turned on and off in the iPad OS camera settings. If you prefer, you can also use the ultra-wide camera FOV to chat in ultra-wide screen mode.

Works with Zoom and other apps (and even video recordings in some cases)

Zoom works with Center Stage. You can turn support on and off in Zoom’s iPad app settings. I found it to work with most major video conferencing apps. It also worked with some camera apps. FilmicPro works now, so you can record selfie videos and have them follow you. Curiously, Apple’s iPad OS doesn’t natively support the camera app for recording video (at least so far).

Follows 2D faces

I tried CenterStage with my cropped photo and my photo on my iPad, and both continued. For reference: When chatting, keep forms like other faces away. It also tries to track someone else in the room or pull back to frame both together.

Does not fix iPad eye contact issues

In landscape mode, the iPad still has the camera on its side. Most keyboards and stands also work in landscape mode, so it’s the way most people use the iPad for video chat. It’s like looking sideways at a Zoom meeting from time to time (at least for me). Center Stage does not solve it. It only handles framing better. Some chats look a little off the screen, while others zoom in further.

You can find out more by testing it on Apple’s latest iPad, but if it’s an important feature for you, it should help you make your shopping decisions. In any case, the Center Stage (and the high-quality 12-megapixel camera that comes with this feature) is welcomed as an upgrade to the iPad’s front-facing camera setup.

