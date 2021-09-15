Apple Watch Series 7 is new, is it worth it?





One of the big rumors got hot before the Apples California Streaming iPhone launch event for the Apple Watch Series 7 was announced, and as soon as the new smartwatch was announced, there was a fuss. It’s speculated that Apple has performed the most important overhaul of the smartwatch to date, matching its design to the design of the iPhone 12 and 13. That is, it has a flatter side and a more square look with a larger display and a smaller bezel. The display is bigger and the bezel is slimmer, but the Apple Watch Series 7 looks like its predecessor at first glance.

The biggest change in Series 7 is actually the physical size and display. Apple has increased the screen size to 41mm and 45mm, and thickening the top of the glass makes the display stronger and stretches to the edges. The functional advantage is more space on the screen for larger icons, and Apple says it can do and see more with more information about the screen and the new watch face. I have.

In addition to screen changes, Series 7 is typical of faster charging, increased durability, new workouts, new colors, and even a full swipe keyboard to tinker with small letters over these large letters. There are many year-on-year improvements. screen. But still, the design is conservative and not a fundamental departure from its immediate pioneers. So should we wait until Apple estimates the Apple Watch Series 7 later this fall time frame, or does today’s Apple Watch provide enough status for you?

Apple Watch Series 7s colors, including green, which looks vaguely black.Image: Apple

Launched in 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a smartwatch with impressive features, with significant discounts in recent months. The polarized red colorway sometimes plummets to $ 249, even cheaper than the $ 279 midrange Apple Watch SE, which doesn’t have an always-on display. At this time, you can buy Series 6 in your favorite colors from a variety of retailers for $ 319 to $ 349. That’s a lot cheaper than the $ 399 starting price for Series 7 without waiting.

Given that Series 7 may still be using last year’s S6 processor, it’s even more appealing for now with less spending. If so, you won’t get any more OS updates for a year than Series 6 as you normally would. One of the benefits of the new processor is not only the rapid improvement today, but also the sustainability and peace of mind that will be provided in the future by raising the performance cap.

Don’t lie and say you’re looking forward to typing on this screen.Image: Apple

Series 7 certainly has its benefits. If you want the most peace of mind, or if you’re living a lifestyle that actually tests fitness-focused devices, the new IP6X resistance rating for harsher environments and sandy beaches is appealing. If you’re looking for the fastest charging, Series 7 comes with a USB-C magnetic quick charger that can charge 33% faster. And even if you buy one of these individually, you won’t quickly run out of previous generation watches. Of course, if a larger display is the biggest change and you always prefer something newer, bigger, and more flashy, be sure to be careful when your pre-orders grow.

However, this new Apple Watch looks much like the old Apple Watch, especially at the distance people usually see the watch on someone’s wrist. The most important thing here may be a very personal technical or fashion accessory decision. If a slightly larger screen is sufficient, it may be sufficient. If you’re looking for Apple’s smartest smartwatch, consider skipping the wait and choosing from the more cost-effective options currently available.

