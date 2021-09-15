



Sean Carr has been appointed Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Innovation Exchange (GIX). Carr took over the role in January 2022 and is based in Steve Ballmerville, home of GIX in Bellevue, Washington.

GIX is a great example of how UW can maximize its impact through partnerships and academic innovation, said the President of the Anamari Course at the University of Washington. Seans is the perfect leader to take GIX to the next level by uniquely combining his academic, strategic and administrative leadership experience, combined with his commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship.

GIX exemplifies a next-generation educational model that promotes academic innovation and international cooperation, said Tsinghua University President Qiu Yong. Tsinghuais is pleased with the appointment of Sens and looks forward to continued collaboration to build a deeper global influence on GIX.

Founded in 2017 by the University of Washington, Tsinghua University, and Microsoft, GIX is a two-graduate program and professional that helps industry leaders respond to rapid technological changes, solve complex problems, and innovate from the inside out. We offer a variety of learning programs.

Carrs’ appointment as Dedicated Executive Leader for GIX marks an important milestone in this unique educational partnership. After arriving early next year, he will work closely with the GIX team, industry leaders and global partners to embark on the next phase of impact on GIX. This includes growing innovative master’s programs, developing state-of-the-art executive training programs, and fostering an environment that supports innovative ideas and corporate incubation.

Microsoft President Brad Smith says GIX’s vision has always been to build a future model of higher education where universities, students and businesses work together to push the boundaries of innovation. .. Sean is the right person to lead GIX into the future. He, like me, believes in the power of project-based learning to help students tackle the real problems they are facing today.

According to Kerr, we are grateful for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding team of staff and faculty, as well as industry and academic partners, on top of GIX’s already strong foundation. At the same time, it is deeply vibrant in the scale, scope and global influence that GIX can achieve by maximizing its potential.

Kerr is currently the Secretary-General of the Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology at the University of Virginia Darden Business School, and has been an administrator and faculty member since 2013. Before I got my education, I spent nearly 10 years. The media industry uses ABC News and CNN. Sean has a PhD. He holds a Master of Business Administration and MBA from UVA Darden, a Master’s degree from Columbia University, and a Bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University.

Schvetak Patel, a professor of computer science and engineering and electrical and computer engineering at the University of Washington, donated to the Washington Research Foundation Entrepreneurship, continued to serve as interim executive director until the arrival of the car, after which GIX’s Faculty Lead and GIX’s Faculty Lead and Return to Chief Technology Officer.

