How to Get Ager’s Scepter and Its Catalyst in Destiny 2





Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost brings Agers Scepter, an exotic stasis trapped behind two different (but complementary) quests. Getting Ager’s Scepter requires a lot of patience, digging into Dreaming City. Bungie sends players in steps that feel out of place. Here’s how to get Ager’s Scepter and its catalyst:

Follow the stars

The first part of Ager’s Scepter hunting begins with the weekly quest “Tracing the Stars”. During the first three weeks of the season, Bungie sent players looking for Atlas Skews throughout the Dreaming City to uncover the secrets of Uldren.

The first week sent players to Divarian Mists and the surrounding area. The second week was the time for players to look around Esila’s gardens and strands. Finally, in the third and final week of Tracing the Stars, players searched for Atlas Skews within Rheasilvia and Harbinger’s Seculude. After collecting each set of Atlas Skews, a quest called A Hollow Coronation will appear, allowing players to place them in the Caliburn Gateway.

However, in the fourth week of the season, the hollow coronation turned out to be the only way to get Ager’s Scepterit if you first completed the star tracking.

Hollow coronation

The fourth week of the lost season brought a familiar twist to the hollow coronation. Players had to find another set of Atlas Skews in Confluence this time to uncover the secrets. However, getting weapons is not easy, as Bungie has added a series of time-consuming steps to the quest.

In addition to collecting atlas skews, players need to achieve a series of painstaking goals, such as defeating champions in astral alignments and winning super final blows. In the first part, the player needs to collect 100 parallax trajectories and get a private (but quite a few) rifle kills in the astral alignment. After that, the player must win 18 champions and get 20 Super Final Blows in the activity.

After clearing the astral alignment goal, the player must find three aristocratic strands to drop from a particular strike: Lake of Shadows (EDZ), The Disgraced (Cosmodrome), and The Glassway (Europa). When the quest is complete, the Strand of Nobility pops out of your chest, allowing players to launch specific strikes directly from each node in the map.

Then it’s finally time to get Ager’s Scepter and test it against a horde of Hive enemies. In addition to being a convenient kinetic, Ager’s Scepter can pave the way through some of the rocks present in the Shattered Realm activity, and if you know where to look, in this area You’ll have access to some of the most well-maintained secrets.

What does Ager’s Scepter do?

Ager’s Scepter is a kinetic stasis trace rifle that slows nearby enemies on the final blow. Chaining the last blow can freeze a large number of enemies, providing excellent crowd control and 1 metric ton of shatter damage. The last blow of Stasis also replenishes the magazine from reserves.

In addition, Ager’s Scepter has hidden uses in Shattered Realm. This allows players to bypass certain rocks that hide their secret objectives and keys to the cache.

How to get Ager’s Scepter’s Catalyst

Bungy has confirmed that Catalyst will drop from Wayfinder’s Troves at the end of the astral alignment starting September 21st. This allows players to look for something else when they end their activity.

