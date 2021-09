Visionary technology concept could open up the future of the universe

2. Long-distance crawling robots and fixed robots for Martian caves.

Swimming robots may be ideal for some destinations, but other destinations require a firmer grip. Marco Pavone, an associate professor at Stanford University, is developing a potential solution. His ReachBot concept was able to quickly crawl the cave by grasping long distances using an expandable boom. Its versatility allows small, lightweight robots to move around in difficult environments, such as vertical cliff walls and uneven cave floors full of rocks on Mars.

3. Lightweight deployable structure that expands in space.

The size of what can go into space depends on how much the rocket can fit, so a lot of planning is needed to unload an oversized spacecraft from Earth. Multiple launches and space assembly have proven successful in the past, but there may be alternatives. An assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Zachary Manchester is exploring ways to integrate recent advances in mechanical metamaterials into lightweight, deployable structural designs. Such structures are launched within a single rocket fairing and autonomously deployed to a final size of 10 football field lengths.

4. Inoculate the asteroid with fungi to create a gap.

The concept of spacehabitat comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. However, all designs have a common challenge that requires innovative thinking. How do space travelers maintain themselves during long journeys? Jane Shevtsov, working with Trans Astronautica Corporation, proposes to create soil from carbon-rich asteroid materials. Fungi physically break down substances and chemically break down toxic substances. A similar process takes place on Earth, much like oyster mushrooms purify oil-contaminated soil. NIAC’s research aims to find ways for future space habitats to have ample green space and a robust agricultural system.

The 2021 NIAC Symposium will begin on Tuesday, September 21st. The keynote speech by Mars 2020 Planetary Protection Leader Mougega Cooper will air on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app.

NASA selects NIAC proposals through a peer-review process that assesses innovation and technological feasibility. All projects are still in the early stages of development, and most projects require more than 10 years of technology maturity. They are not considered official NASA missions.

For more information on NIAC, please visit:

www.nasa.gov/niac

