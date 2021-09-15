Nintendo finally adds Bluetooth audio to the switch with a new software update





Nintendo was surprised-announced that Bluetooth audio support was brought to the Switch through a software update. There are some limitations, but it’s great to be able to use it in the end, as the console has been significantly lacking in the ability to listen to game audio using Bluetooth headphones since its launch in 2017. ..

According to a Nintendo support article, if you have a Bluetooth headset connected, you are limited to using two wireless controllers. This system also does not support Bluetooth microphones. This is not necessarily surprising given that Nintendo’s unique voice chat system relies on apps running on mobile phones. Still, it’s a shame for anyone playing a game that has its own voice chat feature.

People have spent a lot of time getting wireless audio on the Switch (even said it would be a big selling point for the Switch Pro): accessories that act as Bluetooth audio adapters and heads like the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless. There is a set A dongle with switch support for a USB wireless headset was included.

It is important to have built-in Bluetooth audio. Especially considering that the Nintendos Pro Controller, unlike many other controllers, does not include a headphone jack (note that the PS5 and Xbox series do not natively support Bluetooth audio). Despite the limitations mentioned above, this feature seems to be well supported. Nintendo states that the Switch can store up to 10 connected devices and should work with both regular Switch and Switch Lite.

My colleague Jay Peters was able to successfully connect the AirPods Pro to the Switch and Switch Lite based. The settings menu has a section on Bluetooth audio, from which you can follow the instructions to pair your headphones.

My colleague AirPods Pro worked well with WarioWare: Get It Together

Jays AirPods Pro worked well in a few rounds of WarioWare: Get It Together, but with no noticeable delays, especially important for WarioWares’ fast-paced, cramping microgames. Jay reports that when using the base switch, after a cold boot, selecting AirPods Pro again in the settings menu resulted in pairing almost instantly.

However, Sean Hollisters 2nd generation switches (not Lite) had problems finding and connecting to Bluetooth devices. He restarted the switch three times and then plugged in the Arctis Pro Wireless, but most attempts failed, including the first-generation Amazon Echo Buds and Wyze Buds Pro set, the Bluetooth adapter for the Bose QC25, and the LG TV set. it’s over. .. Some of them may appear to be available for pairing, but the gaming system spits out a message that the Bluetooth audio device cannot be found even after repeated attempts.

According to the change log, this update also adds some features that make the wired Internet more convenient. The switch can remain connected to the Internet in sleep mode if it is wired through either the adapter or the built-in LAN port on the following Nintendo Switch OLED docks. According to Nintendo, this helps download content when the console is asleep, and this feature is turned on by default. You may also need to update the firmware of the dock that contains the LAN port. But I don’t think it will be as exciting as this update.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/14/22674704/nintendo-switch-bluetooth-audio-software-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

