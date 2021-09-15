University of Notre Dame leads $ 25 million Spectrum X project.First NSF Spectrum Innovation Initiative Center | News | Notre Dame News





The explosive growth of wireless applications made possible by advanced wireless technology has made access to the radio frequency spectrum, a major natural resource, valuable.

In the United States and around the world, radio frequencies are assigned to a variety of services such as mobile broadband, broadcasting and navigation (GPS), which are now widely used in the mainstream. However, the growing demand for commercial wireless, especially 5G networks, and the growing need for science, satellite, and defense applications in particular, will require a paradigm shift in the management of radio spectra and the coordination of research and development around them. increase.

To address these concerns, the University of Notre Dame-led Spectrum X project brings together experts from 29 organizations to transform the perspective of spectral research, education, collaboration, and management. The center has received $ 25 million in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) as part of the Spectrum Innovation Initiative.

In order for the United States to unleash its spectrum domestically and continue to compete globally, it will pursue breakthroughs at various levels in scientific receivers, spectrum sensing, coexistence and sharing mechanisms, cloud automation, flexible licensing and enforcement. We need a more national, interdisciplinary and proactive approach to this. Nick Laneman, director of Spectrum X, co-director of the Notre Dame Wireless Institute, and professor of electrical engineering, said. SpectrumX pursues these innovations and works with all stakeholders in the radio spectrum to create the world’s largest academic hub that can help maximize the social benefits provided by this valuable resource.

NSF coordinates investment in spectrum research, infrastructure, and labor development with the National Telecommunications Information Authority, which regulates government use of radio spectrum, and the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates non-government use of spectrum. We have signed a contract to support. Use the objectives, principles, and strategies of US spectral regulations and policies.

It is our privilege to provide Notre Dame Cathedral faculty expertise, research infrastructure and external partnerships to this important endeavor. Marie Lin-Manuel, a provost of Charles and Jill Fisher, said the SpectrumX collaboration addresses the need for responsible and effective management of radio frequency spectra, and for our generation and all who follow, in everyday life. We will continue to benefit from advances in core wireless technology. At Notre Dame.

NSF is also developing a broader government working group, and Spectrum X has formed an external advisory board. All of these groups work with Spectrum X on a regular basis to enhance the transformation of strategic planning and center results into practice.

Given the importance and scale of all this work, according to Laneman, it is a great way to prepare a broad workforce of diverse, citizen-oriented, globally involved scientists, engineers, economists and policy makers in this area. I have a chance.

According to Laneman, much of the workforce today is aging and some are struggling to hire talented young people in this area. SpectrumX addresses these concerns with a comprehensive education and workforce development program that begins in middle and high school classrooms and extends to undergraduate and graduate studies, preparing students for spectrum innovation, management, and economic development. increase.

NSF Program Officer Jonny Williams states that congestion in the radio spectrum is an important issue for science, and for all sectors of society and the economy. This Spectrum XNSF Spectrum Innovation Center will be an important national hub for spectrum research and development to help overcome the challenges of interference and radio spectrum shortages.

SpectrumX partners include Agnes Scott College, Clemson University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Morehouse College, Morgan State University, National Radio Astronomy Observatory, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, New York University, Norfolk State University , Northwestern University, Olin College of Engineering, South Carolina State University, Spelman College, Stanford University, Texas Tech University, University at Albany, University of California Berkeley, University of California Los Angeles, University of California Santa Cruz, University of Colorado Boulder, University Pittsburgh University, Puerto Rico de Mayages University, Texas University San Antonio, Virgin Islands University, Virginia University, West Indies University, Virginia Diode.

For more information, please visit SpectrumX.org.

Contact: Jessica Sieff, Assistant Director of Media Relations, 574-631-3933, jsieff @ nd.edu

