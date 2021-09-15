



Cloudflare adds an auto-signed exchange for Google search

Signed exchanges allow you to use Google Search to cache pages on non-AMP sites and deliver them almost instantly. Open standards are complex and slow to adopt, but Cloudflare fully automates the process, making it easy to use on your site.

Google has created an open standard called Signed Exchanges (SXG) to allow trusted third parties to cache and serve web pages. The functionality is similar to how Google Search caches AMP pages, but SXG does not require AMP.

SXG is attractive to SEOs because it can dramatically improve the performance of your site by letting Google Search cache your site pages. Katie Hempenius, a software engineer at Google, states on web.dev that implementing SXG can improve Largest Contentful Paint (LCP).

SXG can significantly improve page delivery and performance via Google Search, but due to its complexity of implementation, open standards are less popular.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, we announced one-click support for SXG on Google Search during Cloudflares Speed ​​Week. The new service uses the following process to automate SXG for sites that use Cloudflare.

Auto-signed exchange (SXG) process processed by Cloudflare

Once SXG is activated, Google Search can begin indexing, caching, and serving pages to browsers that belong to the original URL (site).

How pages are served via Google Cash using Cloudflare’s Automatic Signature Exchange (SXG)

SXG is currently supported on Chrome, Edge and Opera, but not on Firefox and Safari. The lack of support from Firefox and Safari means that pages are served from Cloudflares Edge instead of Google’s cache.

New features are only available on paid plans. Automated SXG can motivate many SEOs and site owners to upgrade from a free plan to a $ 20 / month pro plan.Cloudflare customers with paid plans can use the site dashboard[速度]You can find new SXG features in the section.

Cloudflare’s Automatic Signature Exchange (SXG) Option Never miss an important story

Get privacy first, free web technology and digital marketing newsletters with no ads or sponsors. You can unsubscribe at any time.

John Henshaw

Jon is the founder of Coywolf and EIC and the main author of Coywolf News. He is an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in digital marketing and internet technology. Follow @henshaw

✿ This site uses privacy-first Fathom Analytics and does not track or collect personal data.

Scan the QR code to view articles online

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coywolf.news/seo/cloudflare-automated-signed-exchanges-sxg-for-google-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos