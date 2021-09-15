The CTA nominates six technical leaders to be inducted into the 2021 CT Hall of Fame, and also honors three innovation entrepreneurs and the 2020 class.





Arlington, Virginia, September 14, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) announces new class winners who were inducted into the 2021 Consumer Electronics Association (CT) Hall of Fame, founded in 2000. bottom. This program pays homage to the inventor. Entrepreneurs, retailers, executives and journalists are free to think of their imagination to bring new products and services to market and create new technologies.

Gary Shapiro, CTA’s President and CEO, said: “We are honored to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit of these leaders who have advanced consumer technology to improve lives around the world.”

CTA’s annual award dinner will take place on Thursday night, November 11th, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. The 2021 CT Hall of Fame class includes:

Sony Electronics President and COO Mike Faslo leads the turnaround in Sony’s electronics business in North America while navigating the company through the rise of smartphones that disrupted the traditional consumer electronics market, achieving record results. bottom.

Nancy Crosecan has been an influential journalist in the CT industry for nearly 40 years, first as a reporter for AudioVideo International and then as editor-in-chief of Dealerscope, a leading consumer electronics magazine.

William and Barbara Pearse found Ultimate Electronics, one of the top consumer electronics chains with more than 65 stores in 14 states, combining well-known brands CE and luxury brands to bring new technology to customers with home theater and audio demo rooms. explained.

Hank Shocklee, co-founder of Public Enemy and a strong advocate of devastating innovators, visited Capitol Hill to support new music services and countered SOPA (Stop Online Piracy Act) and PIPA (Protect IP Act). We conducted a campaign against the Internet law.

Roberta Williams, a video game designer, writer and co-founder of Sierra Online (later known as Sierra Entertainment), known for his work in the field of graphic adventure games such as the Kings Quest series.

In addition to these six winners, at the awards ceremony, CTA’s Innovation Entrepreneur Award winners will lead top executives, extraordinary SMEs, and consumer technology industry innovations that lead companies with less than $ 30 million in revenue. We commend start-up companies that demonstrate. The 2021 winners are:

Executive: James Mault MD, FACS

BioIntelliSense, a clinical intelligence company at Data as a Services, founder and CEO provides medical-grade wearable biosensor technology combined with algorithm analysis for scalable remote patient monitoring. To do.

Company: Nuheara

Launched at CES 2017 after the success of the 2016 Indiegogo campaign, Nuheara’s IQbuds pioneered extended audio for the hearing impaired with a mission to change people’s lives with affordable and accessible hearing solutions. Did.

Startup: ROYBI

ROYBI Robot is an AI-based educational robot for children over 3 years old that supports language acquisition, communication skills, and problem solving.

The awards ceremony will also recognize the prestigious winners of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class and Innovation Entrepreneur Awards Program.

2020CT Hall of Fame

20 deer: TCP / IP

Frank Conrad: Westinghouse

Peter Fanon: Panasonic

Kaz Hirai: Sony Corporation

Bob Kahn: TCP / IP

James Meyer: Sirius / XM, RCA, DirecTV

Robin Raskin: LIDT / Journalist

2020 Innovation Entrepreneur Award

Executive: Vicki Mayo, TouchPoints

Company: re: 3D Inc.

Startup: Nuro

Members of the CT Hall of Fame and Innovation Entrepreneur Awards were selected by a separate panel of media and industry experts who reviewed nominations submitted by manufacturers, retailers and industry journalists. Full enrollment biography will be published in CTA’s It Is Innovation (i3) magazine and online at CTA.tech/i3. Registration will begin in October.

See CTA.tech / events for more information.

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cta-names-six-tech-leaders-to-the-2021-ct-hall -of-fame-will-also-honor -three-innovation-entrepreneurs-and-2020-class-301376929.html

SOURCE Consumer Electronics Association

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.johnsoncitypress.com/cta-names-six-tech-leaders-to-the-2021-ct-hall-of-fame-will-also-honor/article_3cde8899-61c4-51c2-baee-01c43e132b49.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos