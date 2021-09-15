Google has partnered with NFT reader Dapper Labs to support the Flow blockchain





Search engine giant Google is working with Canadian blockchain studio Dapper Labs to help develop new Web3 products and services, including the very popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. ..

As part of the deal, Google Cloud will act as a network operator for the Dapper Labs Flow blockchain, a scalable infrastructure that powers the entire ecosystem of NFTs, games and apps, according to Forbes. Janet Kennedy, vice president of Google Cloud North America, said the multi-year partnership will allow Dapper to expand its operations through Google’s scalable and secure infrastructure.

Google has also added an incentive for Flow developers to facilitate software integration and choose Google Cloud over competitors such as Amazon Web Services.

Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, confirmed the partnership by welcoming Google to the Flow blockchain early Tuesday.

Amplified to welcome Google to @flow_blockchain

#onFlow Mainnet:

-2.2 million unique wallets, less than half from @ nbatopshot-248 mainnet contracts (see @flowverse_)-18.5M blocks and 49.7M transmissions

Currently, over 3000 new developers are being built and Google will jump onboard to help scale https://t.co/0QmEdvogXh

roham (@roham) September 14, 2021

The Dappers Flow blockchain supports some of the most popular NFT collections on the market, including the NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties. By February of this year, the NBA Top Shot had generated $ 230 million in sales. According to Forbes, that number has almost tripled to $ 680 million.

Recognizing the long-term potential of NFTs, NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant joined other investors earlier this year to fund Dappers with $ 305 million. .. At that time, the company was valued at $ 2.6 billion.

Related: NFT space is an exciting challenge to stay competitive, says Sean Kelly.

In less than a year, NFTs have grown from a small, vague corner of the crypto industry into a multi-billion dollar market. According to industry data, August was a record month for the NFT market, with 30-day sales of more than $ 2 billion.

On the business side, several NFT-focused companies have completed important funding rounds this year. As Cointelegraph reported, NFT company Recur recently closed a $ 50 million Series A backed by billionaire Steve Cohens family office, with a total valuation of $ 333 million.

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/google-partners-with-nft-leader-dapper-labs-to-support-flow-blockchain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos