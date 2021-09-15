Apple releases RC version of watchOS 8 to all developers





After Apple’s announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 7 “California Streaming” event, the company is now seeding all developers with a release candidate for watchOS 8. Introducing all the new features of the upcoming Apple Watch operating system.

Today’s build is 19R346. Public beta testers will have to wait a bit longer before they can test the RC version. The watchOS 8 Beta Test Program started in Beta 2 on June 30th.

The company also seeds iOS 15 RC, tvOS 15 RC, and HomePod 15 RC for all developers. Recently, the company also released macOS Monterey Beta 6.

With watchOS 8 Beta 5, Apple introduced a new weather icon. It is also available in today’s beta.

With watchOS 8 Beta 2, Apple announced the new Portraits Watch Face. This is one of many features available in future Apple Watch operating systems. On the other hand, in Beta 3, Apple just fixed the bugs and provided a great overall experience.

watchOS 8 includes, for example, a new embedded application that takes advantage of the always-on display used by Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 6. There is also a new way for developers to take advantage of the always-on display. ..

With watchOS 8 coming out this fall, the other new features in this version are:

There is a new version of the Breathe app. Now called Mindfulness. Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking. A photo app overhauled with featured highlights and memories. Photos can now be shared from the watch via watchOS 8 messages and emails. Scribble now allows you to include emoji in your handwritten messages. iMessage’s app shelf includes image search and quick access to your photos. Find My now contains items (including AirTags). The weather includes the next hour of precipitation. For the first time, Apple Watch can run multiple timers. Tips are now available on your Apple Watch. You can share music from your Apple Watch via messages.

About a month ago, Apple released watchOS 7.6.1 to all users. Contains important security updates for Apple Watch.

A complete summary of the upcoming Apple Watch operating system can be found here.

