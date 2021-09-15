Google Area 120 Museletter Turns Documents into Newsletter





In the media world, newsletters are now very popular with journalists and other writers who want a direct audience as well as business. Mostly using substacks, Google’s Area 120 is experimenting with a very interesting tool called the Mouseletter that leverages documents / drives for distribution.

Area 120 is Google’s internal incubator and recently announced the Museletter. After creating a “public profile” at museletter.area120.google.com/[name], “Publish the drive file as a blog or newsletter on its home page” or publish it directly to the mailing list.

Just open Museletter, select the drive file and publish it. That’s easy.

Writers have the option of making documents, sheets, or slides available for free or for a fee. For example, $ 5 per month.

You control how you share your work. Private sharing allows you to email content directly or give subscribers exclusive access.

Museletter provides community features and engagement analysis to “grow your audience”. You can request early access to the tool now and it will be available “in the coming months”. The basic product is free, but Google offers “premium” features such as custom domains and welcome emails.

People often edit elaborate spreadsheets and share them through Google Sheets. This is an easy way to monetize as well as provide a free repository of your work. Here are some examples of use cases / users advertised by Google:

Jenna is a marketing specialist. She creates and shares Google Slides that explain different marketing techniques. To monetize slides, she offers a paid subscription plan for content. Jojo is a world traveler. After a recent trip, she drops photos and narrations on Google Docs. She publishes the document as a blog on her email list. Tyson is a financial adviser. He creates a Google Sheets that shows how to save for retirement. He publishes the content to his public profile.

Google’s Area120 structure integrates popular products into existing services. Unpopular projects are often completely deprecated. Elsewhere in the company, Google Workspace’s new personal hierarchy will soon offer professional email templates that can be customized with brand colors, images, and logos. It is intended for both promotional messages and newsletters.

Other Google Area 120:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/09/14/google-area-120-museletter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos