Google Doodle Celebrate Panama’s American Nurse Ildaura Murillo-Rohde





Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde emphasized cultural recognition as the key to providing care.

Google

Ildaura Murillo-Rohde devoted his life not only to providing care to members of the Hispanic community, but also to making sure that others were ready to do so. An important element of her approach was to emphasize the importance of culturally recognized nurses in order to provide the best possible care.

Hispanic Cultural Heritage Month begins on Wednesday. To get started, Google dedicates Doodle to Panama-American nurses and educators. Murillo-Rohde specialized in psychiatric nursing, but was also an academic and organizational administrator. She founded the American Hispanic Nurses Association in 1975 and was a consultant to the World Health Organization in Guatemala.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

National Hispanic Cultural Heritage Month, held annually from September 15th to October 15th, recognizes and celebrates the culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans. Over the past few years, Google has also honored Puerto Rican civil rights pioneer Felicitas Mendes, Mexican-American botanist Inesmexa, and the great and humanitarian Roberto Clemente of baseball.

Born in Panama on September 6, 1920, Murillo Rohde moved to the United States in 1945 and began his career as a nurse in the populous Hispanic city of San Antonio, Texas. After realizing that there were few Hispanic nurses in the area, she was encouraged to hire and train more people. As part of that effort, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and supervision in mental nursing. Master’s degree in education and curriculum development. Master’s degree in education and administration.

She has held academic appointments at several universities, including the first Hispanic Nursing Dean at New York University. In 1994, the American Academy of Nursing named Murillo-Rohde a living legend.

She died in Panama in 2010. This is one day before my 90th birthday.

Los Angeles-based guest artist Loris Laura, who created Doodle on Wednesday, features artwork in colors inspired by Latin American textiles and orchids known to be worn by Murilloode at nursing conferences. Is called. Lola, whose sister recently became a nurse, said she hopes to inspire people to learn about Murillo Road’s achievements and her influence in the Hispanic nursing community.

“I was very honored and excited to work on such a special project,” she told Google. “I love emphasizing minority women who have helped the community and made a big difference to women of similar background.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/google-doodle-celebrates-panamanian-american-nurse-ildaura-murillo-rohde/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos