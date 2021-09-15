iPhone 13 Pro: Everything We Know





Announced on September 24, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are Apple’s latest high-end professional-level flagship iPhones, sold with the more affordable iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are perfect for anyone who wants an iPhone with most features and the best camera.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro is the successor to the iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is a replacement for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both new iPhone 13 Pro models have much the same design as the iPhone 12 Pro model, featuring flat edges, a stainless steel frame, a textured matte glass back, and a slight thickness (7.65mm). iPhone 13 Pro is available in silver, gold, sierra blue and graphite.

Both new models, like the iPad Pro model, feature an OLED Super Retina XDR display that supports ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The display will be up to 25% brighter outdoors.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a resolution of 2532×1170 and a resolution of 460 pixels / inch, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a resolution of 2778×1284 and a resolution of 458 pixels / inch. Both iPhones have a maximum HDR brightness of 1200 knits, a True Tone that matches the display’s color temperature to ambient light, a rich, vibrant Wide Color, and a Haptic Touch for feedback.

The front-facing TrueDepth camera system has been updated with a smaller Face ID notch and less overall space. Like last year’s model, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max feature a ceramic shielded cover glass infused with nanoceramic crystals for added protection from drops. Includes IP68 water resistance and dust resistance, the new iPhone can be submerged in 6 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

The upgraded A15 Bionic Chip powers the new iPhone. It has a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is one more than the GPU core available on the iPhone 13 model. There is also a 16-core neural engine. The 5-core GPU offers 50% faster graphics performance than any other smartphone chip.

There is an upgraded triple lens rear camera with f / 2.8 telephoto lens, f / 1.5 wide lens and f / 1.8 ultra wide lens. The wide lens has an opening that captures 2.2x light and the largest sensor on the iPhone. Ultra-wide lenses, on the other hand, capture 92% more light to improve performance in low light.

The 77mm telephoto lens has a 2.5x to 3x optical zoom of the 12 Pro Max, and with the addition of an ultra-wide lens, it has a 6x optical zoom range and supports 15x digital zoom. There is also a LiDAR scanner. This is not available on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. This year both Pro models have the same camera settings and there is no difference between Pro and Pro Max.

In addition to standard portrait mode, night mode, time lapse and other photographic features, the iPhone 13 Pro model uses rack focus to seamlessly move focus from one subject to another, cleverly blurring the background. It has a cinematic mode, which is a function to create a movie. -High quality depth effect. Cinematic mode shoots in Dolby HDR, and depth of field and blur can be adjusted using the iPhone’s camera app. 4K video recording at up to 60fps is also supported.

Smart HDR4 recognizes up to 4 people in your photo and optimizes their contrast, lighting and skin tones. Inheriting from the iPhone 12, Deep Fusion activates in medium to dark areas to bring out texture and detail.

Photo Style is an upgraded type of filter that selectively applies to images without affecting skin color, muting colors or increasing vividness. There are Vibrant, Rich Contrast, Warm and Cool options, and Tone and Warmth settings for customization and sophistication.

There are some professional photography features that are limited to triple lens camera systems. This includes macro photography and video shooting of close-up macro shots focused on 2 cm, night mode support for telephoto lenses, and night mode portraits that require a LiDAR scanner. , And ProRes video recording that allows users to record ProRes video in 4K at up to 30 frames per second. The ProRes video will be released later this year.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max can be unlocked with the Face ID face recognition system. The system works with a 12-megapixel front camera that supports Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, Night Mode, Cinematic Mode, Night Mode Selfies, and. more.

5G connectivity is included for higher quality video streaming, higher resolution FaceTime calls, and game improvements, but ultra-fast millimeter-wave speeds are limited to major US cities. The slower sub 6GHz 5G speed is available in more rural areas in the United States and other countries, and more 5G bandwidth is supported for 5G connectivity in more places.

Gigabit LTE is supported when 5G is not available, and to maintain battery life when using 5G, smart data mode reverts to LTE connection when 5G speed is not needed. The new iPhone 13 model offers dual eSIM support and doesn’t come with a physical SIM by default, but it still has a nano-SIM slot.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and also have a U1 Ultra Wideband chip for spatial recognition.

Thanks to the larger battery and the more efficient A15 chip, battery life has been significantly improved. The iPhone 13 Pro offers up to 1.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers up to 2.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Storage space starts at 128GB and can be up to 1TB at the high end. It has a built-in 3-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and barometer.

Like last year’s iPhone, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have built-in magnets, are compatible with MagSafe accessories, and can be charged at up to 15W with Apple’s MagSafe Charger. The iPhone also supports fast charging, with a 20W power adapter that can charge 50% in 30 minutes.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max do not include a power adapter or EarPods. These accessories must be purchased separately. A USB-C-Lightning cable is included for charging.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $ 999 and the iPhone 13 starts at $ 1099, with no price increase this year. Pre-orders for the new iPhone 13 Pro model will begin at 5am Pacific Time on Friday, September 17th and will officially launch on Friday, September 24th.

