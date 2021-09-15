Opinion: Apples iPhone 13 upgrades are boring, but still sell





Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone event was Snooze Fest, but Apple will sell millions of new smartphones anyway.

Apple AAPL, -0.96%, hosted the long-awaited iPhone 13 launch on Tuesday, revealing four new models with starting prices ranging from $ 699 for the iPhone 13 Mini to $ 1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new phone features faster processing, improved battery life, additional storage, camera upgrades, and new colors, but there haven’t been any rumors about satellite communications technology or augmented reality features. Found.

The biggest improvements seemed to be in the new iPhone’s built-in camera and the larger storage capacity, including the maximum terabytes of data upgrades offered by the iPhone Pro Max, but with the magic that Apple creates on a regular basis. There was no new product near in the first 10 years of the iPhone. Still, Apple has millions, thanks to the combination of infrastructure in place for its vast ecosystem, disgusting demand from consumers who haven’t upgraded within a few years, and support from telecom. Giants expected to sell new phones.

Over the last five years, Apple has introduced plans for customers to keep their phones updated. This includes trade-in programs and subscriptions that allow fans to upgrade to a new iPhone each year while continuing to pay a monthly fee. Apple initially made these moves as subsidies from wireless operators were phased out, but now AT & T Inc. T, -0.69%, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, -0.38%, They offer to trade on the iPhone again as companies such as T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS, -0.85% compete to push consumers to higher-cost plans that utilize 5G connections. I have.

Details: Free iPhone 13?Wireless carrier subsidies may make it happen, but there are some issues

Those who haven’t made these deals yet, especially if they have an old phone, the battery has a hard time keeping it charged, and Apple’s updated operating system is ruining the old model, eventually You may be ready to upgrade.

Anisha Bhatia, senior technology analyst at GlobalData, said in an email that Apple has a significant installation base awaiting upgrades. With a massive promotion that offers phones for $ 0 to $ 100, the iPhone 13 continues the 5G supercycle that started with the iPhone 12.

Event coverage: Apple announces iPhone 13 lineup, iPad Mini price increase, Apple Watch upsizing

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, estimates that about 250 million iPhone users out of about 1 billion Apple phone owners haven’t upgraded for more than 3.5 years, within Apple’s installation base. We call it a large increase in demand in.

With about 20% of upgrades expected from China, there remains strong demand in the region and we’re on track for the iPhone 13 upgrade cycle, Ives said in a note to clients. .. Cook & Co believes that a strong consumer product cycle continues globally.

Evercore ISI’s Amit Daryanani also agreed.

With gradual features, we believe this will be an attractive product for more than 900 million iPhone users who didn’t buy the iPhone 12, ensuring that the iPhone cycle will last until 2022.

Other Therese Articles: Epic Arbitrage-Apple’s Proceedings Can Hit the Heart of the App Store, but Avoid Dangerous Labels

Apple seems to be heading towards a recovery in iPhone growth thanks to last year’s record holiday sale. This is a necessary development as the fastest growing business in regulatory attention is facing potentially significant changes. The company reported over $ 153 billion in iPhone sales over three-quarters of the fiscal year, more than each year’s total for the last two years. All new iPhones announced on Tuesday will be pre-orderable and will be available by September 24th. There is some sales in the fourth quarter until September 30th.

According to FactSet, Wall Street analysts expect Apple to approach iPhone sales of $ 194.2 billion this year alone, up 55.6% year-on-year and iPhone sales for three years. It will increase for the first time. According to FactSet, the same is expected in 2022, including holiday sales for the new iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Apple forecasts iPhone sales of $ 194.5 billion in 2022.

The iPhone launch event on Tuesday was considered gradual and boring at best, but the idea that Apple would need to introduce major new technologies such as augmented reality to re-excite the world. It doesn’t make sense. Apple will sell millions of iPhones without major upgrades, and Cupertino’s cash will continue to grow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/apples-iphone-13-upgrades-are-boring-but-they-will-still-sell-11631664870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos