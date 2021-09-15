PS5 gets second major update: SSD storage, audio, etc.





Image: Sony

PS5 is getting a lot of new features in a major software update scheduled to be released worldwide on September 15th. Sony announced today in a PlayStation blog post.

Built-in TV speaker 3D audio support and M.2 SSD storage expansion are big additions. With this update, PS5 owners will be able to access games and media directly from M.2 SSD expandable storage.

Enhanced 3D audio also means that you don’t have to rely on headphones to get the most out of PS5’s enhanced audio mixing.

Sony is also tinkering with the UI.

You can now customize the Control Center. Messages can be sent directly from the game base. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the same game get separate slots in the library. Screen reader controls have been added. The PlayStation Now player is available in 720p and 1080p streaming resolutions. The praise has been expanded to include those for leaders. The completion of the challenge card is automatically recorded. The new Trophy Tracker tool makes it easy to see the progress of your trophies.

Minor changes have also been made to the PlayStation and Remote Play apps. Starting September 23, users streaming games via Remote Play will have the option to use a mobile data connection instead of WiFi. On the other hand, the PS app is getting screen sharing. If your friends are playing the game on PS5, you can send a message to them via the app and let them broadcast the gameplay directly to you.

The PS5 was launched last November, but tomorrow’s update is the first time that players have been able to significantly expand their limited 500GB basic storage capacity. Previously it was possible to use expandable storage SSDs, but only to play PS4 games. In tomorrow’s update, they will be fully functional as long as you have purchased and installed the right ones when compared to the Xbox Series X / S Plug and Play approach. It’s not a complicated process.

Sony has previously published detailed instructions, including specifications to compare. Now, there’s a new 4-minute video guide to help you perform PS5 surgery in case you already feel threatened.

It was certainly nice that full support for 3D audio and SSDs was available at launch, but at least both arrived in time for the onslaught of the fall release. At $ 200, which doubles the PS5’s storage, you might be able to fit both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone in the same console.

