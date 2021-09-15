A zero-click exploit vulnerability prompts Apple to publish an update





Tallahassee, Florida (WCTV)-A vulnerability that allows hackers to break into user devices by releasing a security update on Monday as relatively new types of threats are difficult for mobile device users to thwart. Prompted to close.

According to Blake Dowling, CEO of Aegis Business Technologies in Tallahassee, this is called a zero-click hack and requires no user action.

Hackers can send text messages with hidden images, but they contain code.

From that point on, your phone has been monitored by hackers, Dowling said. Everything you do, everything you see, hackers can see.

According to Douring, this type of zero-click vulnerability attack has occurred over the last five years. This includes new ones discovered by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, Canada. They found a zero-click exploit on a Saudi dissident phone, along with Pegasus spyware created by an Israeli company. According to The Citizen Lab, this exploit exploited a vulnerability in the image rendering library of the Apple iOS mobile operating system.

According to Citizen Labs, the vulnerability does not affect the iPhone operating system, so Apple released updates for the Apple iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS operating systems on Monday.

But this isn’t the first zero-click exploit, but people with deep pockets are writing the code.

This is a high standard of technology, Mr. Dowling said. I wasn’t talking about the ransomware toolkit I bought on the dark web for $ 50. You’re talking millions of dollars to develop this code to spy on people.

Currently, the target is usually a larger player, as writing this kind of malicious code requires a lot of investment.

This type of hack is for other spies, heads of state, lawyers, and highly controversial cases, Mr. Dowling said.

Journalists are also the target of these hacks. For example, it was discovered that 36 mobile phones owned by journalists and Al Jazeera support staff were hacked with the same Pegasus spyware.

According to Dowling, there is not much you can do to prevent this type of attack.

According to Dowling, it’s so malicious that there is no traditional protective measure that can be deployed.

Not only can you minimize the damage caused by zero-click hacking, but you can also minimize the damage that users can click to perform.

Don’t click anything. Trust, but confirm. Do not share your credentials. Make a backup of everything. Also, if you don’t need to store sensitive information on your cell phone, Douring said.

He also emphasized that software vulnerabilities are how these exploits occur. This also applies to Apple devices, which have a reputation for being intrudable. It may be useful to perform security updates at the time of release, including those sent on Monday, Dowling said.

iOS and iPadOS users go to the device settings app and[一般]and[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can tap to update your device. If you are using macOS[設定]Go to[ソフトウェアアップデート]Click. WatchOS users go to Clock Settings and[一般],[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can tap to charge the watch at least 50% and perform the update while using the charger.

Copyright 2021W CTV. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wctv.tv/2021/09/14/zero-click-exploit-discovered-apple-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos